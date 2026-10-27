Cyclone Arnab: South Coast Railway sets up 24/7 war room, cancels 53 trains

All the cancelled trains were scheduled to operate between various origin and destination points from north Andhra to Guntur. The railway zone has intensified round-the-clock surveillance of vulnerable bridges, tracks, yards and signalling systems.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The South Coast Railway Zone has a set up a 24/7 war room and cancelled 53 trains in preparation for the approaching very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab'.

Key Points In view of the anticipated heavy rainfall and strong winds associated with the cyclone, Sandeep Mathur, general manager, South Coast Railway Zone, reviewed the precautionary measures and disaster management preparedness to ensure the safety of passengers, railway personnel and train operations.

All the cancelled trains were scheduled to operate between various origin and destination points from north Andhra region to Guntur.

The railway zone has intensified round-the-clock surveillance of vulnerable bridges, tracks, yards and signalling systems.

In view of the anticipated heavy rainfall and strong winds associated with the cyclone, Sandeep Mathur, general manager, South Coast Railway Zone, reviewed the precautionary measures and disaster management preparedness to ensure the safety of passengers, railway personnel and train operations.

He held a review meeting with four Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and other officials.

"24x7 war room has been set up at (the) South Coast Railway Zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters for better coordination to facilitate prompt response to emergencies," an official press release said on Monday.

All the cancelled trains were scheduled to operate between various origin and destination points from north Andhra region to Guntur.

The railway zone has intensified round-the-clock surveillance of vulnerable bridges, tracks, yards and signalling systems.

Special attention was being given to clearing silt, vegetation and debris from catch-water drains and drainage channels to prevent waterlogging, it said.

Likewise, patrol men and watchmen have been deployed at vulnerable locations while adequate stocks of emergency track maintenance materials have been ensured.

The general manager directed officials to maintain close coordination with the state government authorities and continuously monitor weather advisories issued by the meteorological department.

Further, the railway zone has strengthened passenger assistance and safety arrangements.

Help desks are being established at major stations to provide timely information, while additional counters will be operated to facilitate refunds for cancelled train tickets, if any, the press release said.

Catering units have been instructed to maintain adequate food stocks, and alternative power supply arrangements have been ensured while medical teams, first-aid facilities and ambulances are being kept ready for round-the-clock emergency assistance.

Civil defence personnel and Scouts and Guides volunteers have been alerted while railway crews are on standby to operate special trains, if required, it said.

Emergency response teams are also being kept ready to extend assistance to affected areas, whenever necessary.

Moreover, the railway zone will disseminate timely information through station help desks, helpline numbers and official communication channels, the press release added.