Cyclone Arnab Leaves Trail Of Destruction

Glimpses of Cyclone Arnab battering India's eastern coast, bringing heavy rain, rough seas, flooding and widespread damage across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions, on October 28.
Key Points
- Cyclone Arnab brought heavy rainfall, powerful winds and rough seas to coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
- Flooding, uprooted trees, damaged electricity infrastructure and blocked roads disrupted daily life and transport across several affected areas.
- The Indian Air Force prepared to airlift 23 tonnes of National Disaster Response Force relief supplies to Vijayawada.
IMAGE: A car lies crushed beneath an uprooted tree after strong winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab in Ganjam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A cargo vessel carrying sulphur appears to have drifted and run aground at sea near Antarvedi, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Fallen tree branches block a road as seawater enters a residential area in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Seawater enters a house, leaving its occupants distressed, in Kakinada. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo
IMAGE: Agricultural fields lie waterlogged amid heavy rainfall and strong winds that bent trees in Kakinada. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Commuters on two-wheelers navigate past a collapsed metal structure blocking a waterlogged street at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A large uprooted tree lies across a waterlogged road, blocking traffic in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Locals walk along a waterlogged road in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Roadside stalls lie overturned and partially submerged on a flooded street in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Coconut trees bend and sway under strong gusty winds and heavy rain accompanying the cyclone in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: An uprooted electric pole lies across a waterlogged road, disrupting traffic and power supply amid heavy rain and strong winds in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A man on a scooter navigates past a massive tree that fell across the road opposite Century Club in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: An excavator clears a massive fallen tree blocking the road at Zilla Parishad Junction in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Overhead cables hang precariously amid uprooted tree branches and a snapped utility pole in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: A government school at Savitri Nagar lies partially submerged following Cyclone Arnab in Yanam, Puducherry. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Evacuees inside a flood-affected government school at Savitri Nagar in Yanam. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo
IMAGE: A vehicle wades through a flooded road in Yanam. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo
Relief Teams Clear Roads and Damaged Structures
IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force personnel clear a fallen electricity pole in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Damaged pandal structures lie across a road after being brought down by strong winds and rain triggered by the cyclone in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff