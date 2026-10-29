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Cyclone Arnab Leaves Trail Of Destruction

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: October 29, 2026 12:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of Cyclone Arnab battering India's eastern coast, bringing heavy rain, rough seas, flooding and widespread damage across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions, on October 28.

 

Key Points

  • Cyclone Arnab brought heavy rainfall, powerful winds and rough seas to coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
  • Flooding, uprooted trees, damaged electricity infrastructure and blocked roads disrupted daily life and transport across several affected areas.
  • The Indian Air Force prepared to airlift 23 tonnes of National Disaster Response Force relief supplies to Vijayawada.

Uprooted tree crushes a car in Ganjam

IMAGE: A car lies crushed beneath an uprooted tree after strong winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab in Ganjam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Cargo vessel carrying sulphur runs aground near Antarvedi

IMAGE: A cargo vessel carrying sulphur appears to have drifted and run aground at sea near Antarvedi, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Fallen branches block a flooded road in Kakinada

IMAGE: Fallen tree branches block a road as seawater enters a residential area in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Seawater enters a house in Kakinada

IMAGE: Seawater enters a house, leaving its occupants distressed, in Kakinada. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

 

Agricultural fields waterlogged by cyclone rains in Kakinada

IMAGE: Agricultural fields lie waterlogged amid heavy rainfall and strong winds that bent trees in Kakinada. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Commuters pass a collapsed metal structure in Machilipatnam

IMAGE: Commuters on two-wheelers navigate past a collapsed metal structure blocking a waterlogged street at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Uprooted tree blocks a waterlogged road in Machilipatnam

IMAGE: A large uprooted tree lies across a waterlogged road, blocking traffic in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Locals walk along a waterlogged road in Machilipatnam

IMAGE: Locals walk along a waterlogged road in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Roadside stalls overturned and submerged in Machilipatnam

IMAGE: Roadside stalls lie overturned and partially submerged on a flooded street in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Coconut trees bend in strong winds in Machilipatnam

IMAGE: Coconut trees bend and sway under strong gusty winds and heavy rain accompanying the cyclone in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Uprooted electric pole lies across a flooded road

IMAGE: An uprooted electric pole lies across a waterlogged road, disrupting traffic and power supply amid heavy rain and strong winds in Machilipatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Scooter rider passes a fallen tree in Visakhapatnam

IMAGE: A man on a scooter navigates past a massive tree that fell across the road opposite Century Club in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Excavator clears a fallen tree in Visakhapatnam

IMAGE: An excavator clears a massive fallen tree blocking the road at Zilla Parishad Junction in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Overhead cables hang beside a snapped utility pole

IMAGE: Overhead cables hang precariously amid uprooted tree branches and a snapped utility pole in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Government school partially submerged in Yanam

IMAGE: A government school at Savitri Nagar lies partially submerged following Cyclone Arnab in Yanam, Puducherry. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Residents and a child inside a flood-affected school

IMAGE: Evacuees inside a flood-affected government school at Savitri Nagar in Yanam. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

 

Vehicle drives through a flooded road in Yanam

IMAGE: A vehicle wades through a flooded road in Yanam. Photograph: Video Grab/ ANI Photo

 

Relief Teams Clear Roads and Damaged Structures

Disaster response personnel remove a fallen electricity pole

IMAGE: State Disaster Response Force personnel clear a fallen electricity pole in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Damaged pandal structures block a road in Bhubaneswar

IMAGE: Damaged pandal structures lie across a road after being brought down by strong winds and rain triggered by the cyclone in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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MachilipatnamAndhra PradeshKakinadaCyclone ArnabOdisha

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