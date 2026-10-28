Cyclone Arnab triggers flash flood alert in 13 Andhra districts

Stay informed on Cyclone Arnab's impact as the IMD issues a flash flood risk for 13 Andhra Pradesh districts and Yanam, with heavy rainfall and strong winds continuing to affect the region.

IMAGE: Roadside stalls lie overturned and partially submerged on a severely flooded street following heavy downpours and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab at Machilipatnam, in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh, October 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 5.30 am on Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab.

Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', surface runoff and inundation are likely in areas with saturated soil and low-lying vulnerable areas.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Andhra Pradesh, with Garividi receiving 26 cm, and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Odisha in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Cyclone Arnab completed its landfall by 8 am on Wednesday and is expected to weaken gradually over the next 48 hours, becoming a cyclonic storm within six hours and a deep depression in the subsequent six hours.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for central assistance to support relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas.

The IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre on Wednesday issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 5.30 am on Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab.

The warning covered Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari districts.

Cyclone Arnab's Impact And Warnings

"Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', moderate to heavy flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods," the centre said in its latest bulletin.

It warned that surface runoff and inundation could occur in areas with saturated soil and in low-lying areas identified as vulnerable.

The centre issued a storm surge warning for the North Andhra coast and a large part of the Odisha coast from 11.30 am on Wednesday until 5.30 am on Thursday. Gale-force winds were forecast to reach speeds of up to 120 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department forecast squally weather, with winds reaching 50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts, as well as the northern Tamil Nadu coast, from 5.30 am on October 29 to 5.30 am on October 30.

Rainfall And Wind Speeds Recorded

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Andhra Pradesh, while very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was reported in Odisha in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday.

In Andhra Pradesh, Garividi recorded 26 cm of rainfall, followed by Anakapalli, Srungavarapukota, Vepada and Cheepurupalle, which received 25 cm each.

Bheemunipatnam, Mentada and Yelamanchili recorded 24 cm each, followed by Gantyada and Ranasthalam with 23 cm each. Gajapathinagaram, Nellimerla, Visakhapatnam and Merakamudidam received 22 cm each, while Chodavaram and Bondapalle recorded 21 cm each.

The maximum sustained wind speed recorded in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday was 96 kmph at Machilipatnam, followed by 80 kmph each at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, 70 kmph at Kalingapatnam, 45 kmph at Bapatla and 32 kmph at Kavali, according to the centre.

Cyclone's Movement And Future Forecast

The IMD said Cyclone Arnab had completed its landfall by 8 am on Wednesday, with the storm's central region moving entirely over land.

The system continued to move northwestwards and was centred over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am.

It was located about 20 km east-northeast of Narasapuram, 40 km southwest of Yanam, 60 km southwest of Kakinada, 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam, 120 km east of Gannavaram and 120 km southwest of Tuni.

The IMD said the system was likely to move north-northwestwards over the next 48 hours and weaken gradually. It was expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm within six hours and further into a deep depression over the subsequent six hours.

The trough extending from the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast to the cyclonic circulation associated with Arnab, up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, had become less marked, the director of the Amaravati Meteorological Centre said.

Rainfall Outlook And Relief Efforts

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh over the seven days from Wednesday to November 3.

It forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday, accompanied by gale-force winds reaching 90 kmph. Extremely heavy rainfall was also likely at isolated places, along with thunderstorms and lightning over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

For Thursday, October 29, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, along with thunderstorms and lightning over these areas and Rayalaseema.

From October 30 to November 3, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Heavy rainfall was also forecast at isolated places in these areas on November 1, 2 and 3.

Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph were forecast until November 1.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu followed up a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a phone call, detailing the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, according to a press release.

"Naidu requests Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend necessary assistance from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas," the release said.

A flash flood is a sudden, rapid and destructive flood that develops within minutes to a few hours of heavy rainfall, dam or levee failure, or the sudden blockage of waterways by ice or debris.