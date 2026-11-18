As cyclonic storm Akvan intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh is bracing for heavy rainfall and strong winds, with authorities urging preparedness and safety measures.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Cyclonic storm Akvan is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm today, Tuesday, over the Bay of Bengal.

The storm is likely to become a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 morning and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale winds up to 145 kmph, is forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 18 to November 21.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure public safety and clear debris, especially after recent cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

Fishing operations are suspended, and people are advised to watch out and be ready to move to safe places due to the rough sea conditions.

The cyclonic storm named Akvan forming over parts of Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm later in the day, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Directs Preparedness

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that the impact of the cyclone does not fall on people.

The southern state was battered by two cyclones in quick succession recently -- Arnab and Murasu -- flattening lakhs of acres of crops and causing a loss estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

"Continuously keep sending weather alerts to people and cyclone-affected regions. Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward personnel should directly disseminate information in cyclone-affected regions," the CM said in an official release.

Uprooted tree debris and damaged electric poles should be cleared immediately, he said, adding that precautions should be taken so that people avoid breaches, ponds and canals.

Cyclone Akvan's Intensification And Landfall Forecast

Cyclone Akvan, located over central parts of the south and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, moved slowly north to northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 8.30 am today over the same region, the met department said.

"The cyclonic storm Akvan is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal around this evening (Tuesday)," the met department said in an official release.

Currently, the weather system is located about 610 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 670 km south to southeast of Visakhapatnam and 790 km south of Gopalpur.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around November 19 morning.

Continuing to move northwestwards, it is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 145 kmph.

Heavy Rainfall And Gale Winds Expected Across Andhra

Under the influence of the cyclone, the Met Department forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the southern state for four days, starting from November 18.

It also forecast heavy rain in one or two places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts on November 18.

Likewise, the Met Department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on Wednesday, accompanied by gale winds reaching up to a speed of 80 kmph.

On November 19, it forecast heavy to very heavy rain and extremely heavy at one or two places in Kakinada, Yanam, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna and Bapatla districts.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, NTR, Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Tirupati districts.

Besides heavy rain, the met department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, along with gale winds reaching up to a speed of 145 kmph.

The met department also said heavy rain is likely at one or two places over Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Eluru and West Godavari districts on November 21, accompanied by squally winds reaching up to a speed of 60 kmph.

Safety Advisories And Railway Preparedness

Underscoring that the sea would be rough during the cyclone, the met department recommended a total suspension of fishing operations.

Considering the devastation likely to be caused by the approaching cyclone, it advised people to watch out and be ready to move to safe places.

Meanwhile, South Coast Railway Zone general manager Sandeep Mathur held a safety review meeting in view of cyclone Akvan to assess operational preparedness and strengthen safety measures across the zone.

"He (Mathur) directed officials to remain fully geared up to meet any eventuality arising out of the approaching cyclone, with the utmost priority accorded to passenger safety and protection of railway infrastructure and assets," the railway zone said in a release.