The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert as Cyclonic Storm Akvan is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20, bringing heavy rainfall and high winds.

IMAGE: Cyclonic storm Akvan marks the third consecutive cyclone to hit the state within a span of just three weeks. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Cyclonic Storm Akvan is projected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19.

The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20.

Maximum sustained wind speeds at landfall are predicted to be 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph.

The IMD has issued an Orange Message for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha from November 17 to 21.

Cyclonic Storm Akvan over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cyclone Akvan's Path And Intensification

According to the IMD’s National Bulletin, issued at 0230 hours IST on November 17, the cyclonic storm remained practically stationary during the previous nine hours and was centred over the same region at 0230 hours.

The storm was located near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 85.7°E, approximately 610 km east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 790 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The weather department stated that the storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19.

Expected Landfall And Wind Speeds

Continuing its northwestward movement, the system is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

At the time of crossing the coast, the maximum sustained wind speed is expected to be 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, according to the bulletin.

Rainfall Warnings Across States

The IMD has issued a cyclone alert (Orange Message) for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 17 and 20, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19, which may lead to waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu.

Regional Rainfall Forecasts

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at several places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20.

In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall at some places with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is expected on November 18 and light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during November 19 and 21.