As Cyclone 'Akvan' approaches, the Odisha government has initiated a massive preparedness drive, evacuating over 1 lakh people and deploying extensive emergency resources to ensure zero casualties and mitigate the storm's impact.

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during a review meeting on preparedness for Cyclone Akvan at the SRC Control Room, in Bhubaneswar, November 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha has established 9,299 shelters and evacuated over 1 lakh people as Cyclone 'Akvan' is anticipated to cross between Gopalpur and Puri on Friday.

The state government has deployed 305 emergency response teams, including ODRAF, NDRF, and Fire Services, with a primary focus on achieving "zero casualties".

Educational institutes in several districts have been closed, and tourists are prohibited from visiting coastal areas like Gopalpur and Puri.

The IMD forecasts Cyclone 'Akvan' to cross between Narsapur and Puri by Friday noon with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Vulnerable populations, including pregnant women and residents of landslide-prone areas, are being shifted to safer locations and health centres, and a 'red' warning has been issued for several districts for Thursday.

The Odisha government has set up 9,299 shelters, evacuated over 1 lakh people to safety, deployed 305 emergency response teams and closed educational institutes in several districts as it has stepped up precautionary measures in view of Cyclone 'Akvan', which is likely to cross between Gopalpur and Puri on Friday, chief secretary Anu Garg said.

The state government is making all-encompassing preparations to tackle the cyclone's impact, with priority being given to ensure "zero casualties", she said.

Tourists have been prohibited from visiting coastal areas, including Gopalpur, Puri, Satapada and Chilika, and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, the chief secretary said.

The coastal and southern regions of the state have been experiencing light to moderate rain since Wednesday night, and the intensity will increase gradually as the weather system nears the coast, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty told reporters here.

As a precautionary measure, the railway authorities have cancelled two trains between Visakhapatnam and Koraput on Thursday and Friday.

Odisha's Extensive Cyclone Preparedness

"According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the projected path of Cyclone 'Akvan' indicates that it is likely to cross between Puri and Gopalpur. In view of the forecast, the state has set up 9,299 cyclone shelters across the potentially affected districts," Garg said.

The IMD, in its morning bulletin, however, said the system is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by Friday noon with the maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

As a precautionary measure, the chief secretary said, "Altogether 1,05,304 people have so far been evacuated, and this process is going on. They have been moved to 1,224 cyclone and flood shelters."

Altogether 45,364 people have been evacuated in Ganjam, and 18,000 in Gajapati, she said.

Garg said arrangements were being made at the cyclone shelters to provide cooked and dry food to people and children, along with essential medicines, drinking water, sanitary napkins, and other necessary facilities.

Pregnant women, who are expected to deliver soon, have been shifted to nearby health centres, the chief secretary said.

Mass Evacuation And Relief Efforts

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said at least 941 locations in five districts have been identified as vulnerable to landslides.

People from hilltop and foothill villages are being shifted to safety, he said.

"The people residing in areas prone to landslides in Gajapati and Kandhamal districts are being shifted to safer places. Villagers living in hilly regions are also being moved to safer locations. In areas facing network connectivity issues, the Telecommunications Department is facilitating services through additional satellite phones and mobile communication units," the chief secretary said.

For rescue and emergency response operations, the state government has deployed 60 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 14 of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and 131 of Fire and Emergency Services, the chief secretary said, adding that more arrangements will be made wherever necessary.

To address possible road blockages in the wake of the cyclone, the Odisha Forest Development Corporation has deployed 100 teams.

Emergency Response And Administrative Measures

"Fishermen in the coastal regions have been barred from venturing into the sea. Those who had already set out have returned. We are also coordinating with the Indian Coast Guard," the chief secretary said.

Preparations have been made to utilise helicopters and cranes if the need arises, she said.

"Senior IAS officers with prior experience in dealing with cyclone impacts have been deployed in districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone 'Akvan'. Leave for government officials has been cancelled across all districts," Garg said.

The state government has closed educational institutes in districts placed under 'red' (take action), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'yellow' (be aware) warnings, an official said, adding that rescue teams have been deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda districts.

Cyclone Akvan's Latest Forecast And Warnings

The IMD, in its latest bulletin, said the severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved northwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours till 8.30 am, and lay centred at about 420 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 400 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 490 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 550 km south of Puri (Odisha).

The Met office issued a 'red' warning for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A storm surge of 0.5 to 1 metre above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Ganjam and Puri districts, the weather office said.

Strong winds are expected along the south and north Odisha coasts as the cyclone approaches.

The IMD said squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph in south Odisha, are currently prevailing across the coast.