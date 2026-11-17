As Cyclone Akvan looms, Odisha is proactively evacuating over 2 lakh residents from vulnerable, landslide-prone regions, implementing comprehensive disaster management strategies to mitigate potential impact and ensure public safety.

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Key Points Odisha plans to shift over 2 lakh people from vulnerable, landslide-prone areas as Cyclone Akvan approaches for a Friday landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

Landslides caused 10 of 11 deaths during last month's Cyclone Arnab, prompting a focus on evacuating foothill and hilltop hamlets in six southern Odisha districts.

The state has identified 1,902 vulnerable locations and 3,329 cyclone shelters, with 74 disaster response teams (ODRAF and NDRF) earmarked for deployment.

Telecom networks are being assessed for vulnerability, and the Indian Coast Guard is on standby for relief and rescue operations.

The IMD predicts Cyclone Akvan will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19, crossing the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast around noon on November 20.

The Odisha government is planning to shift over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas, particularly landslide-prone hilly regions, as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast ahead of its expected landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Friday, officials said.

Odisha's Proactive Evacuation Strategy

The preparedness measures were finalised on Tuesday at a review meeting chaired by Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, who said landslides had emerged as a major challenge for the state, which already had established mechanisms to deal with floods and cyclones.

Of the 11 deaths reported during last month's cyclone Arnab, 10 were caused by landslides, Pujari said, adding that the government was taking precautions to shift people living in foothill areas and hilltop hamlets across southern Odisha.

Six districts, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput, have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides, officials said.

The special relief commissioner's (SRC) office has asked the Odisha Remote Sensing Application Centre (ORSAC) to provide satellite imagery and GIS-based maps of landslide-prone villages and road stretches in these districts.

SRC Rajesh P Patil said the assessment will help district administrations identify high-risk habitations and take timely evacuation and road-restoration measures.

The state is aiming to shift more than 2 lakh people to safer locations, depending on the situation, he added.

Ensuring Communication And Rescue Readiness

The SRC has also asked the Electronics and Information Technology Department to assess vulnerable telecom networks and ensure the advance deployment of Cell-on-Wheels mobile units in districts likely to be affected.

The department has been asked to arrange backup power and connectivity, submit district-wise deployment and contingency plans to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), and ensure round-the-clock monitoring and prompt restoration of telecom services.

The districts have also been provided with 17 satellite phones from available stocks, officials said.

The Indian Coast Guard's Air Enclave in Bhubaneswar has been asked to keep its aircraft, vessels, rescue boats, personnel and logistical support ready for possible relief and rescue operations, they said.

Cyclone Akvan's Trajectory And Rainfall Forecast

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the cyclone was centred over the Bay of Bengal, about 780 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, at 5.30 pm.

It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19.

The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.

The weather office has issued orange and yellow rainfall warnings for several districts in Odisha.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Odisha was likely to receive more rainfall than to experience strong winds. The state may get light to moderate rainfall on November 18, with the intensity expected to increase on November 19 and 20.

Extensive Shelter And Response Team Deployment

The government has identified 1,902 vulnerable locations across 87 blocks in eight districts. District administrations have estimated that 2,04,070 people may need to be shifted, with Ganjam accounting for the highest number at 1,21,597, officials said.

A total of 3,329 cyclone shelters have been identified in the eight districts. These include 1,139 in Ganjam, 549 in Puri, 518 in Gajapati and 513 in Koraput, they said.

As many as 2,573 pregnant women have also been identified across the eight districts, of whom more than 100 have already been shifted, they added.

Pujari said 74 response teams, comprising 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, had been earmarked for deployment.

Of these, 42 ODRAF and 11 NDRF teams have been deployed in districts, while 18 ODRAF and three NDRF teams are being kept in reserve, he said.

The minister said the state is also coordinating with the railways to inspect vulnerable tracks, bridges and stations, and make arrangements for train regulation, diversion or cancellation, passenger assistance and restoration work.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from the morning of November 18 to November 20.