Cyclone Akvan has made landfall near Gopalpur, Odisha, bringing significant rainfall to both Odisha and West Bengal.

IMAGE: Commuters make way through rain-slicked road amid heavy rain, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur, Odisha, on Friday morning, weakening from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm.

No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha, despite heavy rainfall, with 3.7 lakh people evacuated.

Southern districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, are experiencing incessant light to moderate rain, with forecasts of very heavy rain in coastal areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the system to further weaken into a deep depression and then a depression.

Iran suggested the name 'Akvan' for this cyclone, which is the third to threaten Odisha in 24 days.

No major damage or loss of life has been reported in Odisha so far due to Cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near Gopalpur on Friday morning, even as the state received heavy rainfall under the influence of the weather system, state Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

The cyclone also triggered rain across several southern districts of West Bengal, with the IMD forecasting downpours in the region till Saturday.

Landfall and Weakening

The landfall process started around 8 am, and is expected to continue till noon, Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said.

Mohanty said the severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm during the commencement of the landfall process.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Akvan was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 26 kmph and crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast close to Gopalpur.

The system was positioned at 110 km from Puri (Odisha) and 130 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, the IMD said in its 10.30 am bulletin.

"It is likely to weaken into a deep depression and subsequently into a depression," the weather office said.

IMAGE: Rough waves lash the rocky shoreline at Aryapalli under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Akvan, in Odisha's Ganjam. Photograph: ANI video grab

Rainfall and Evacuations

Under the cyclone's impact, Odisha received heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district recording the highest downpour of 209 mm, followed by Hinjili (207), Chikiti (199) and Gopalpur (190) and Chhatrapur (139), all in the same district.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg said, "There has been no major impact of the winds although rainfall has occurred under the influence of the cyclone. We have evacuated 3.7 lakh people so far. Our officials are on the field closely monitoring the situation."

The Odisha government has deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and set up 9,341 cyclone shelters as the storm -- the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days -- changed its trajectory after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

Impact on West Bengal

The cyclonic storm brought incessant light to moderate rain in Kolkata, leading to disruptions in public transport and causing inconvenience to office-goers during the morning peak hours on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast very heavy rain over the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till Saturday.

Several other districts of south Bengal will receive heavy rain till Saturday owing to the effect of the cyclone.

The Met office forecast light to moderate rain in Kolkata, with one or two spells of heavy rain on Friday.

The city received 19.2 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, while Medinipur recorded the state's highest precipitation during the period at 47 mm, according to the IMD data.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till Saturday, as sea conditions remain rough. Iran suggested the name 'Akvan' as part of the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.