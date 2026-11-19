Odisha is bracing for severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' with extensive evacuation efforts, the establishment of thousands of shelters, and significant financial allocations to ensure zero casualties and mitigate impact.

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Key Points Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed around 50,000 people have been evacuated on Wednesday ahead of Cyclone 'Akvan's' likely landfall.

The Odisha government announced the closure of schools in six districts for three days from Thursday.

The IMD altered its forecast, saying the cyclone would make landfall between Narsapur and Puri, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

The IMD has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts for Thursday and Friday.

Schools in six districts are closed for three days from Thursday, and employee leaves are suspended due to the approaching cyclone.

Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' has altered its trajectory and is set to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on November 20, prompting the eastern coastal state to augment its preparedness and move people to safety, officials said on Wednesday.

The Odisha government announced the closure of schools in six districts for three days from Thursday, suspended leaves of employees, deployed senior bureaucrats in different districts and geared up an evacuation exercise.

"Odisha's south and northern region along with coastal parts is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and, at places, extremely heavy rainfall on November 19 and November 20," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said

In the morning, the India Meteorological Department forecast that the cyclone would cross land between Nellore and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around noon on November 20, as a severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

In the evening bulletin, the IMD altered its forecast, saying the cyclone would make landfall between Narsapur and Puri, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Govt Evacuates Around 50,000 People

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said around 50,000 people have so far been evacuated to safety ahead of the likely landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in the eastern state.

Majhi, who presided over a high-level review meeting on the preparedness of the state government, said the highest number of people will be evacuated from Ganjam district and the process is underway.

"Our target is zero casualties and the evacuation drive has been launched in a massive manner, both in the plains and hilly terrain," he said.

People were being shifted to safer locations from several villages of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts, the CM said.

The state government has set up 3,000 cyclone shelters, of which 448 were already operational, Majhi said.

Odisha has allocated Rs 20 crore to 15 districts to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Majhi said the IMD has issued a warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts for Thursday and Friday â€“ Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda.

State Will Receive 200 mm of Rainfall

Mohapatra also said there was every possibility that the system would touch the shore between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said the IMD's warning issued on Tuesday was less severe for Odisha, but the state had been compelled to revise its mitigation plan as the cyclone had changed its trajectory.

"Now, the warning says that the state will receive more than 200 mm of rainfall and about 90 kmph wind under the changed circumstances," the minister said, adding that the administration was changing its plan accordingly.

While the state's focus was earlier on southern districts close to Andhra Pradesh, it now has to give equal importance to coastal districts also, the minister said.

"The chief secretary and the special relief commissioner are in touch with the district collectors concerned. Rescue and relief teams are also being positioned keeping in view the evolving situation," Pujari told reporters.

The minister said several districts have already started moving people from vulnerable places, mostly landslide-prone areas, to safety. Apart from Ganjam, the government has identified 141 places as vulnerable to landslides. People in such places in Koraput and Malkangiri were also being evacuated.

Relief Measures And Weather Warnings

Officials said the strategy was being devised to cope with the calamity, mostly heavy rain in the state, as the IMD had forecast over 100 kmph wind speed in the state even during the landfall period.

The IMD issued a Red Warning of extremely heavy rainfall for six districts -- Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal on November 19.

The state government has declared the closure of all government, aided and private schools in six districts -Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal--from November 19 to 21 as a precautionary measure.

In Khurda district, all schools will remain closed on November 19 and 20. Other districts are told to take action as per the local conditions.

The higher education department said the State Selection Board (SSB) has decided to postpone the Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk Recruitment Examination scheduled to be held on November 21 and 23. The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be notified subsequently.

The Puri Jagannath temple authorities decided to close Shree Gundicha Temple for devotees from November 19 to 21.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil, in a letter to the tourism department, requested that safety measures be enforced immediately.

"There is an urgent need to safeguard tourists, visitors, tourism personnel and the general public from risks arising from rough seas, strong winds, heavy rainfall and coastal inundation," the SRC mentioned in the letter.

Asked the reason behind such a long stretch (about 680 km) for landfall between Narsapur and Puri, Mohapatra said, "There are indications for a re-curve of the system. Therefore, the impact could be felt between Narsapur and Puri."

Odisha had been spared from the direct impact of back-to-back cyclones Arnab and Murasu that battered Andhra Pradesh between October and November.

The very severe Cyclone Arnab, however, triggered widespread flooding and multiple landslides in south Odisha. Eleven people died while six were still missing in incidents linked to the cyclone.