Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is set to make landfall on the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Odisha coasts by noon on Friday, November 20, 2026, prompting high alerts and extensive preparedness measures across the region.

IMAGE: Local authorities has installed a red warning flag to restrict beach access amid rough seas as high alert status for Cyclone Akvan, in Puri, Odisha, November 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is expected to cross North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Odisha coasts by noon on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The storm is predicted to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

IMD has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli, and Kakinada districts, forecasting heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority advises residents, farmers, and fishermen in North Andhra to take precautions and follow advisories.

District administrations, including Srikakulam, are actively reviewing cyclone preparedness and making arrangements for potential evacuations.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to Gopalpur, by noon on Friday, the IMD said.

Cyclone Akvan's Projected Path And Intensity

After moving northwards, the system lay over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2.30 pm on Thursday, about 390 km east-southeast of Narsapur, 320 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 410 km south of Gopalpur, 470 km south of Puri and 610 km east-northeast of Chennai, the India meteorological department said in a press release.

"It is likely to move north-northwestward and cross the coasts by noon on November 20, 2026, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph," it said.

The system was earlier expected to cross along mid-coastal Andhra Pradesh but changed course and veered towards North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

IMD Issues High Alerts For Coastal Districts

The IMD issued a red alert for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, an orange alert for Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli districts, and a yellow alert for Kakinada.

It forecasts extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, heavy to very heavy rainfall in the orange alert districts, and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kakinada.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20.44 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert very heavy rainfall of 11.56 cm to 20.44 cm, and a yellow alert heavy rainfall of 6.45 cm to 11.55 cm.

Authorities Urge Precautionary Measures

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) advised people in North Andhra to remain alert and urged farmers to take precautions.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea. Residents of low-lying and coastal areas were asked to follow official advisories, while district administrations are closely monitoring tanks, vulnerable mandals and coastal areas, a release said.

The release said the North Coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and the Godavari districts should remain alert for the next 24-36 hours.

The sea turned rough along the Srikakulam coast.

Srikakulam District Reviews Cyclone Preparedness

District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Thursday reviewed cyclone preparedness in Srikakulam district, visiting Donkuru village in the Ichapuram constituency, according to PTI Videos.

He instructed officials to identify areas likely to face flooding or other cyclone-related risks and shift residents to safer locations well in advance, wherever necessary.

Pundkar reviewed arrangements for relocating people to rehabilitation centres in an emergency and enquired about food, drinking water and other basic facilities at relief centres, directing officials to ensure people face no inconvenience.

He asked departments to work in coordination, implement precautionary measures effectively and ensure timely help reaches vulnerable areas, with priority on preventing loss of life and property.