A cyberfraud suspect with a history of criminal activities was shot in the leg during a dramatic police encounter in Asansol, West Bengal, sparking renewed debate on law enforcement methods and accountability.

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Key Points Pratap Das, a cyberfraud suspect, was shot in the leg during an alleged encounter with police in Asansol on Friday.

The incident occurred after Das allegedly fired at a police team attempting to arrest him, prompting retaliatory firing.

Das, a history-sheeter involved in bank robbery and illegal firearms dealing, had been on the run since November 25.

The dramatic operation unfolded in a congested neighbourhood, causing panic among residents.

The incident has brought focus on the use of firearms during police operations in Bengal and triggered political debate.

A man wanted in a cyberfraud case was shot in the leg during an alleged encounter with police in a densely populated residential area of Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday, following a two-day search operation, officials said.

The accused, Pratap Das, was apprehended from a house in the Ismail area within Hirapur police station limits after he allegedly fired at a police team attempting to arrest him, prompting retaliatory firing, they said.

Das was injured in his right leg and taken to a hospital for treatment, officials added.

Dramatic Police Operation

The police's Special Operations Group, also comprising personnel from the Hirapur PS, launched the operation early Friday after receiving confidential inputs that the suspect was hiding in a house in the locality and was carrying a firearm.

The dramatic operation unfolded in the congested neighbourhood, with armed personnel searching narrow lanes and houses, and climbing boundary walls to trace the accused.

Shots of firing were heard in broad daylight causing panic among residents who witnessed a cat and mouse chase between the accused and police.

Das was ultimately seen getting dragged out by the police from one of the houses with blood dripping from his right leg and was carried on all fours to a police vehicle.

The accused had allegedly escaped arrest on November 25 after firing at police personnel who had gone to apprehend him in connection with a cyber fraud case registered at Asansol South police station.

He had been on the run since then, officials said.

Police had been tracking his movements over the past two days before receiving information about his suspected hideout in Ismail, they added.

Suspect's Background And Previous Escape

Das is a history-sheeter who had allegedly been involved in several criminal activities, including bank robbery and illegal firearms dealing, and had served prison terms in the past, police sources said.

Some local residents claimed that he was involved in the illegal trade of iron. The claim could not be independently verified.

"The sights of police chase and sounds of gunfire were scary. But police did a commendable job in tracking down the accused. Troublemakers like these are difficult to get rid of completely. But we have faith in the police and administration," a local resident and eyewitness to the incident said.

Controversy And Political Reactions

The incident again brought focus on the use of firearms during police operations in Bengal, where encounters and alleged shootouts have triggered political debate over law enforcement methods and accountability.

Das's wife Rina had earlier claimed that there was no arrest warrant against her husband and alleged that police personnel had come to their house and asked her to call him.

"I do not know what happened. There is no warrant in any case against Pratap. The police came, knocked on the gate and asked me to call him. There was no woman police personnel accompanying them," she had said.

She denied having witnessed her husband firing at the police, saying he was running out of fear and that she was inside the house at the time.

She had, however, acknowledged that complaints had been lodged against Das in the past and that police had visited their residence on several occasions.

"Complaints keep coming against Pratap. They take him to the police station, interrogate him and then release him," she said.

Asansol Dakshin MLA and minister Agnimitra Paul said the incident was yet another testimony of an empowered police acting in an interference-free atmosphere.

"Such hardened criminals acted with impunity in the past because they had the blessings of the Trinamool Congress. The same police, which could barely lay hands on them before are now taking stern actions against the same miscreants in back-to-back operations," Paul said.