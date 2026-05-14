Cybercriminals Use Fake Cricket Ticket Sites To Defraud Public

Police in Shimla warn cricket fans to be vigilant against fraudulent websites offering fake cricket tickets, as cybercriminals increasingly use sophisticated methods to deceive the public.

IMAGE: All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

Key Points Cybercriminals are creating fake websites to defraud people booking cricket match tickets.

These fraudulent websites closely resemble genuine ones, making them hard to distinguish.

Victims often access these sites through ads or links on social media platforms.

Police urge the public to verify website authenticity before online transactions.

Report suspected online fraud immediately to the National Cyber Helpline.

Cybercriminals are creating fraudulent websites designed to dupe public under the garb of cricket match ticket bookings, and over the past few days, the Cyber Helpline Data Centre (1930) has been continuously receiving complaints in this regard, police said on Thursday.

Authenticity of Cricket Ticket Websites

An official statement issued by the Police Headquarters here said these sites appear authentic and indistinguishable from genuine websites. Due to this striking resemblance, it has become increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between the fraudulent and official websites.

Social Media and Online Fraud

Preliminary investigations have revealed that most individuals access these fraudulent websites through advertisements or links shared on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and other social media channels, thus falling victim to cyber fraud while attempting to book match tickets.

Moreover, fraud is also being perpetrated through social media by enticing people with offers related to online lotteries, schemes promising to double money, high returns on investments, and other attractive incentives.

Protecting Yourself from Cyber Scams

The police have urged the public to thoroughly verify the authenticity of any website or application before engaging in online ticket booking, investment, lottery participation, or other financial transactions.

"Please utilise only official websites and trusted platforms, and strictly refrain from clicking on any unknown links, advertisements, or suspicious messages," the release added.

Reporting Cyber Fraud

If any individual suspects they are at risk of online fraud, or if they have already fallen victim to a cyber scam, they should immediately register a complaint on the National Cyber Helpline number 1930 or the emergency helpline number (112).

Prompt reporting ensures that necessary action can be taken in a timely manner to safeguard funds and facilitate effective legal action against cybercriminals, it added.