HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Cybercriminals Use Fake Cricket Ticket Sites To Defraud Public

Cybercriminals Use Fake Cricket Ticket Sites To Defraud Public

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 19:23 IST

x

Police in Shimla warn cricket fans to be vigilant against fraudulent websites offering fake cricket tickets, as cybercriminals increasingly use sophisticated methods to deceive the public.

All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

IMAGE: All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Cybercriminals are creating fake websites to defraud people booking cricket match tickets.
  • These fraudulent websites closely resemble genuine ones, making them hard to distinguish.
  • Victims often access these sites through ads or links on social media platforms.
  • Police urge the public to verify website authenticity before online transactions.
  • Report suspected online fraud immediately to the National Cyber Helpline.

Cybercriminals are creating fraudulent websites designed to dupe public under the garb of cricket match ticket bookings, and over the past few days, the Cyber Helpline Data Centre (1930) has been continuously receiving complaints in this regard, police said on Thursday.

Authenticity of Cricket Ticket Websites

An official statement issued by the Police Headquarters here said these sites appear authentic and indistinguishable from genuine websites. Due to this striking resemblance, it has become increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between the fraudulent and official websites.

 

Social Media and Online Fraud

Preliminary investigations have revealed that most individuals access these fraudulent websites through advertisements or links shared on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and other social media channels, thus falling victim to cyber fraud while attempting to book match tickets.

Moreover, fraud is also being perpetrated through social media by enticing people with offers related to online lotteries, schemes promising to double money, high returns on investments, and other attractive incentives.

Protecting Yourself from Cyber Scams

The police have urged the public to thoroughly verify the authenticity of any website or application before engaging in online ticket booking, investment, lottery participation, or other financial transactions.

"Please utilise only official websites and trusted platforms, and strictly refrain from clicking on any unknown links, advertisements, or suspicious messages," the release added.

Reporting Cyber Fraud

If any individual suspects they are at risk of online fraud, or if they have already fallen victim to a cyber scam, they should immediately register a complaint on the National Cyber Helpline number 1930 or the emergency helpline number (112).

Prompt reporting ensures that necessary action can be taken in a timely manner to safeguard funds and facilitate effective legal action against cybercriminals, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How ChatGPT Aided Fake IPL Ticket Scam In Lucknow
How ChatGPT Aided Fake IPL Ticket Scam In Lucknow
International IPL Betting Racket Busted; Five Arrested
International IPL Betting Racket Busted; Five Arrested
Bengaluru Police Crack Down on IPL Ticket Black Market, Arresting 11
Online Gambling Scam Uses Impersonated Mangaluru Police Website
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers2:44

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers3:10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BRICS Foreign Ministers

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta high court0:36

Mamata Banerjee dons lawyers' coat, arrives at Calcutta...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO