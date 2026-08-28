Cyber frauds threaten Mumbai woman with terror case, steal Rs 7.21 cr

Discover how a 68-year-old Mumbai woman was duped of a staggering Rs 7.21 crore by cyber fraudsters using elaborate impersonation tactics and threats of money laundering and terror funding.

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Key Points A 68-year-old Mumbai woman was defrauded of Rs 7.21 crore in a sophisticated cyber scam.

Fraudsters impersonated officials from the National Data Protection Board, RBI, and ED, threatening her with false money laundering and terror funding charges.

The victim was coerced into breaking fixed deposits, redeeming mutual funds, and transferring money to bank accounts and a crypto wallet.

The scam involved claims of links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and terrorists.

South Region Cyber Police have registered a case following her complaint to the cybercrime helpline.

A 68-year-old woman, a south Mumbai resident, was allegedly cheated of Rs 7.21 crore by cyber fraudsters who threatened to implicate her in money laundering and terror funding cases, police said on Thursday.

The fraudsters also made her open an account on a cryptocurrency platform and transfer funds to a crypto wallet, an official said.

How The Elaborate Cyber Scam Unfolded

The victim, who had retired from a private company in 2024, received a call in April from a man who identified himself as 'Rajkumar Das', an official of the National Data Protection Board of India.

He claimed that her mobile number had been used in a cybercrime linked to money laundering and for funding the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and terrorists.

The woman was subsequently contacted through a WhatsApp video call by a person who identified himself as 'John Mathew', an Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to Panchavati Police Station in Nashik.

'Mathew' sent her notices and orders purportedly issued by a court, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On the pretext of helping her prove her innocence, the fraudsters forced her to transfer money to various bank accounts and the crypto wallet. The woman, in a state of panic, broke her fixed deposits, redeemed mutual funds, and transferred money as instructed.

Subsequently, she conducted a search on the internet and realised that she had fallen victim to a cyber fraud.

After she lodged a complaint on cybercrime helpline 1930, the South Region Cyber Police registered a case and further probe was on, the official added.