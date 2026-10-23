Delhi Police Uncovers Rs 7.36 Crore Cyber Fraud Network, Bank Manager Held

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a major cyber fraud network, arresting six individuals including a bank branch manager, for their alleged involvement in a Rs 7.36 crore scam that utilized 37 mule bank accounts and converted illicit funds into cryptocurrency.

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Key Points Delhi Police busted a cyber fraud network involving 37 mule bank accounts and arrested six people, including a bank branch manager, on Friday.

The network allegedly received Rs 7.36 crore linked to 99 cyber fraud complaints across India.

Accused used forged signatures and KYC documents from daily-wage labourers to open bank accounts, with some proceeds converted into cryptocurrency.

Two bank branch managers and four sales staff were arrested on October 18 for allegedly facilitating the opening of these fraudulent accounts without physical presence of holders.

Police seized significant evidence, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, mobile phones, and cash, intended for further account openings.

Delhi Police has busted cyber fraud network involving 37 alleged mule bank accounts that received Rs 7.36 crore linked to 99 complaints registered across India, and arrested six people, including a bank branch manager, they said on Friday.

The accused allegedly opened bank accounts using forged signatures and KYC documents procured from unsuspecting daily-wage labourers, while a portion of the proceeds was converted into cryptocurrency, they said.

The investigation uncovered 17 suspected mule accounts at the Saraswati Vihar branch and 20 at the Tri Nagar branch of a private bank.

Uncovering The Cyber Fraud Network

"The accounts were found linked to 99 cyber fraud complaints registered across the country, with a total of around Rs 7.36 crore credited into them. The case came to light during scrutiny of mule account data, when the Tri Nagar branch emerged as a suspected hub for opening such accounts," a senior police officer said.

A preliminary inquiry into one account revealed that its holder, identified as Rahul, had neither visited the branch nor applied for opening the account. The addresses associated with two other suspected accounts at the same branch could also not be verified.

The officer further said that following the inquiry, an FIR was registered on June 17 and an investigation was launched. During the probe, 17 additional accounts at the Tri Nagar branch came under scrutiny. Police found that the account holders' addresses were non-existent and their photographs and KYC documents had not been captured in person, raising suspicion of a larger syndicate involving bank employees and other accused.

Modus Operandi And Key Arrests

"The technical analysis of registered mobile numbers, email IDs, devices linked to those email accounts and their connectivity trail led investigators to Mayank Kapoor alias Rinku (35), an alleged operator of the mule accounts. He was arrested from Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi," the officer added.

During interrogation, Kapoor allegedly disclosed that he arranged SIM cards in the names of daily-wage labourers and obtained their KYC documents and photographs by contacting them over mobile phones on the pretext of loan approval. The documents and photographs were subsequently collected through social media and allegedly used to open bank accounts.

Bank Employees' Alleged Involvement

The police said Kapoor came in contact with Shobhit Aggarwal (38), manager of the private bank at Saraswati Vihar branch, who allegedly helped facilitate the opening of accounts without the account holders being physically present. Forged signatures were allegedly made in their names, it said.

Aggarwal later introduced Kapoor to Sushant Kumar, manager of the Tri Nagar branch. With the alleged assistance of bank employees, the accused arranged for around 17 mule accounts to be opened at Saraswati Vihar and 20 at Tri Nagar.

Police also found that sales team members Manoj, Ankur, Fatma and Pankaj allegedly processed the accounts, which were subsequently approved by the two branch managers. The proceeds of cybercrime were allegedly routed through these accounts, with a portion paid to Aggarwal and the remaining amount converted into cryptocurrency, including USDT (Tether).

Evidence Seized And Further Action

"After collecting sufficient evidence, police arrested Aggarwal and the four sales staff members on October 18... During searches, the team recovered a laptop, seven mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, seven cheque books, seven debit cards, Rs 60,000 in cash and approximately 150 grams of gold jewellery," the officer said, adding that they also seized 63 Aadhaar cards, 60 PAN cards and 55 passport-size photographs belonging to different people, which were allegedly intended for opening bank accounts.