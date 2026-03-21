Cyber Criminals Impersonate Company Owner, Swindle Accountant in Hyderabad

An accountant in Hyderabad was swindled out of £120,000 by cyber criminals impersonating the company owner, highlighting the growing threat of online impersonation scams and the need for heightened cyber security awareness.
Key Points
- Cyber criminals in Hyderabad impersonated a company owner via an instant messaging app.
- The accountant was instructed to transfer £120,000 to a specified account.
- The fraud was discovered when the criminals attempted a second money transfer.
- Police are investigating the cyber impersonation scam after the accountant filed a complaint.
Cyber criminals cheated an accountant of a private company by impersonating as the firm's owner, who is the grand daughter of a former DGP, police said.
The cyber criminals sent a message earlier this month to the accountant on an instant messaging app with her photo, instructing him to transfer £120,000 to an account.
The accountant, who fell for the trap, transferred the amount.
The fraud came to light when the cyber criminals again sent a message seeking money transfer to the accountant with the same modus operandi.
The victim lodged a complaint about a week ago and an investigation was underway, police added.