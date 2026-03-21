Cyber Criminals Impersonate Company Owner, Swindle Accountant in Hyderabad

An accountant in Hyderabad was swindled out of £120,000 by cyber criminals impersonating the company owner, highlighting the growing threat of online impersonation scams and the need for heightened cyber security awareness.

Key Points Cyber criminals in Hyderabad impersonated a company owner via an instant messaging app.

The accountant was instructed to transfer £120,000 to a specified account.

The fraud was discovered when the criminals attempted a second money transfer.

Police are investigating the cyber impersonation scam after the accountant filed a complaint.

Cyber criminals cheated an accountant of a private company by impersonating as the firm's owner, who is the grand daughter of a former DGP, police said.

The cyber criminals sent a message earlier this month to the accountant on an instant messaging app with her photo, instructing him to transfer £120,000 to an account.

The accountant, who fell for the trap, transferred the amount.

The fraud came to light when the cyber criminals again sent a message seeking money transfer to the accountant with the same modus operandi.

The victim lodged a complaint about a week ago and an investigation was underway, police added.