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Cyber Criminals Impersonate Company Owner, Swindle Accountant in Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 21:39 IST

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An accountant in Hyderabad was swindled out of £120,000 by cyber criminals impersonating the company owner, highlighting the growing threat of online impersonation scams and the need for heightened cyber security awareness.

Key Points

  • Cyber criminals in Hyderabad impersonated a company owner via an instant messaging app.
  • The accountant was instructed to transfer £120,000 to a specified account.
  • The fraud was discovered when the criminals attempted a second money transfer.
  • Police are investigating the cyber impersonation scam after the accountant filed a complaint.

Cyber criminals cheated an accountant of a private company by impersonating as the firm's owner, who is the grand daughter of a former DGP, police said.

The cyber criminals sent a message earlier this month to the accountant on an instant messaging app with her photo, instructing him to transfer £120,000 to an account.

 

The accountant, who fell for the trap, transferred the amount.

The fraud came to light when the cyber criminals again sent a message seeking money transfer to the accountant with the same modus operandi.

The victim lodged a complaint about a week ago and an investigation was underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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