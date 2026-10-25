Man Impersonating Cyber Officer Arrested For Nude Video Extortion

Keralam police have arrested a Kollam-native accused of impersonating a cyber cell officer and coercing a young woman into sending nude videos, highlighting the dangers of online intimidation and cybercrime.

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Key Points A Kollam-native, Lijo Felix (38), was arrested at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday for impersonating a cyber cell officer.

He allegedly intimidated a young woman via WhatsApp call in February this year, claiming she was under surveillance for watching sexual videos.

Felix then coerced the woman into sending him her nude videos, falsely presenting it as part of a "counselling process."

Thrissur Rural Cyber Crime officers, acting on information, apprehended him upon his return from Germany.

The accused has since been remanded to judicial custody.

A Kollam-native accused of impersonating a cyber cell officer and intimidating a young woman to send him her nude videos has been arrested from the Thiruvananthapuram airport, police said here on Sunday.

Details Of The Cyber Crime

The accused was arrested by a team of Thrissur Rural Cyber Crime officers, on the instructions of Rural District Police Chief Muhammed Nadeem, when he arrived in Keralam from Germany, police said in a statement.

The accused - Lijo Felix (38) -- had contacted the woman over a WhatsApp call by pretending to be an officer of the cyber cell and forced her to send him her nude videos, police said.

It said that he got in touch with the woman in February this year and told her that she has been found watching sexual videos as she was under the surveillance of the cyber cell and threatened to arrest her.

He then forced her to send him her nude videos, claiming that it was part of the counselling process, the police said.

Based on the information received by Nadeem that the accused would be landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to return home from Germany, the Thrissur Rural Cyber Police team reached there and arrested him, it said.

Subsequently, the accused was remanded to judicial custody, it added.