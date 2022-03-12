News
Rediff.com  » News » CWC to meet tomorrow to discuss poll debacle

CWC to meet tomorrow to discuss poll debacle

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 12, 2022 16:36 IST
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the poll debacle in five States and the current political situation.

IMAGE: A street stall selling Congress memorabilia outside the deserted Congress headquarters, in New Delhi, on March 10, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

The meeting will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 4 pm.

While Congress G-23 leaders, who are members of the Congress Working Committee, are set to raise their demand for reforms in the party during the CWC meeting, sources said on Friday.

 

Earlier on Friday, Congress G-23 met at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in the national capital.

Congress leaders Bhupender Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh were present at the meeting.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-Bharatiya Janata Party politics in the country.

