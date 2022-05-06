News
Rediff.com  » News » CWC to meet on May 9 ahead of Udaipur Chintan Shivir to chalk out agenda

CWC to meet on May 9 ahead of Udaipur Chintan Shivir to chalk out agenda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 06, 2022 00:12 IST
Ahead of its Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the Congress' top decision-making body Congress Working Committee will meet at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on May 9 to deliberate on the agenda for the brainstorming session as well as the party's future strategy.

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The party had last month announced that the Chintan Shivir, a three-day brainstorming session from May 13-15, would be held in Udaipur, where party leaders from across the country will discuss internal issues confronting it and come up with solutions to galvanise the organisation.

 

About 400 top party leaders are expected to attend the camp. Senior leaders including those in the CWC, members of parliament, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will participate in the Chintan Shivir.

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday, the 9th May 2022 at 04.30 pm at AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, to discuss about the Nav Sankalp Shivir - 2022 to be held from 13th to 15th May, 2022 at Udaipur, Rajasthan," Congress general secretary, organization, KC Venugopal, said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leaders Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot had on Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the Chintan Shivir.

Buffeted by a string of electoral reverses, the Congress had earlier also announced that an empowered group would be constituted to address the political challenges ahead and prepare the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, days after deliberating on a revival plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Kishor had subsequently declined the Congress's offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems by carrying out transformational reforms.

The party has also constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on the issues of political and organisational importance, social justice, economy, farmers and youth during the three-day brainstorming conclave.

The Congress is already gearing up for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year, besides other state polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha election in 2024.
With the Congress organisational polls underway, the party will have a new party president between August 21 and September 20 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
