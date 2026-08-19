CWC plans to corner govt on student protests, Ram Temple fund issues

The Congress Working Committee is set to hold a crucial meeting to strategise on pressing national issues, including student concerns, alleged Ram temple donation irregularities, and the contentious women's reservation bill, while also reviewing upcoming Assembly election preparations.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress Working Committee to convene to discuss India's political landscape.

Agenda includes strategies to pressure the government on student issues and Ram temple donation allegations.

Review of preparations for upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Discussion expected on Prime Minister Modi's appeal for support on the women's reservation bill.

Congress previously criticised the government's approach to the women's reservation law, citing constitutional concerns.

The Congress will hold a meeting of its working committee in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the political situation in the country, including the roadmap to step up pressure on the government on issues of students and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held at Indira Bhawan at 3 pm, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge chairing it and top leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among others, set to attend.

Key Agenda Points For CWC

The opposition party's roadmap to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on issues of students and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple would be on the agenda, sources said.

Also, a review of the party's preparations for the Assembly polls early next year would be held. Polls are likely to take place in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur early next year.

Women's Reservation Bill Discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to opposition parties to support a delimitation-linked Bill to implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is also likely to come up for discussion.

Asked about the possibility of such a Bill being brought by the government in the near future, Ramesh had last week said, "We are in touch with all parties. We continue to be in touch with all parties, I am sure that this issue will be discussed on August 19 when the CWC meets.

"We cannot afford to relax, you know, because they (government) will try all sorts of tricks. But they do not have the numbers, and the gap between what they claim to have now and what they need is not a small gap. It is a substantial two-digit gap."

After the last CWC meeting in April, the Congress had accused the Modi government of playing politics in the name of the women's-reservation law and asserted that the proposed delimitation exercise linked to it is 'not constitutional' and can have 'grave consequences'.