A violent clash between two groups in Cuttack, Odisha, on Friday evening resulted in one fatality and five injuries, prompting police to detain 21 individuals and launch an investigation into the old rivalry.

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Key Points One person died and five others were injured in a group clash in Cuttack, Odisha, on Friday evening.

The incident in the Purighat area involved youths from two localities who scuffled over an old rivalry.

Police have detained at least 21 people for their alleged involvement and are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Sharp weapons, stones, sticks, and glass bottles were seized from the clash site.

Dialogue is underway among area heads of Buruj Sahi and Samal Sahi localities to restore peace, following reports of shop vandalism.

One person died and five others were injured in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Cuttack, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in Purighat area of Cuttack city, when youths of two localities scuffled over an old rivalry, they said.

Investigation And Aftermath Of Cuttack Clash

The deceased has been identified as Marendra Samal (50) alias Bulu, a resident of Samal Sahi in Ganesh Ghat area.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said that at least 21 people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the clash. CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation, he said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical, police said.

The DCP said dialogue is underway among area heads of Buruj Sahi and Samal Sahi localities to restore peace.

Sharp weapons, stones, sticks and glass bottles have been seized from the spot of the clash, police said.

Several shops in and around the two localities were also reportedly vandalised during the scuffle, they said.