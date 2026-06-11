HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Passenger Arrested After Rs 2.43 Crore Marijuana Seized At Delhi Airport

Passenger Arrested After Rs 2.43 Crore Marijuana Seized At Delhi Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 13:09 IST

x

Delhi Airport Customs have made a significant drug bust, seizing marijuana worth Rs 2.43 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok, leading to his arrest under the NDPS Act.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi airport arrested an Indian passenger for allegedly carrying marijuana.
  • Approximately 6.9 kg of suspected marijuana, valued at Rs 2.43 crore, was recovered from his baggage.
  • The passenger was arriving from Bangkok when the contraband was detected during X-ray screening.
  • He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
  • Authorities are currently investigating the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics.

Customs officials have arrested an Indian passenger at the airport here after suspected marijuana valued at about Rs 2.43 crore was allegedly recovered from his baggage, officials said on Thursday.

Major Drug Seizure At Delhi Airport

The passenger coming from Bangkok was arrested on Wednesday after X-ray screening and a detailed examination of his baggage led to the recovery of eight polythene pouches containing a green-coloured narcotic substance, an official statement said.

 

The recovered substance weighed 6,939.5 grams. A diagnostic test conducted by the customs authorities indicated that the substance was prima facie ganja (marijuana), the statement said.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 2.43 crore, it said.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the contraband along with the packing material was seized for further investigation.

Customs authorities are probing the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How Delhi Customs Foiled Rs 2.1 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Bid
How Delhi Customs Foiled Rs 2.1 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Bid
Delhi Airport: Passengers Held With Hydroponic Weed Worth Crores
Delhi Airport: Passengers Held With Hydroponic Weed Worth Crores
Passenger Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Rs 1.42 Crore Hydroponic Weed
Passenger Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Rs 1.42 Crore Hydroponic Weed
Marijuana Worth Over Rs 24 Crore Seized At Delhi Airport
Marijuana Worth Over Rs 24 Crore Seized At Delhi Airport
Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport
Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Manoj Bajpayee looks dapper in a light pink shirt at the Mumbai airport0:39

Manoj Bajpayee looks dapper in a light pink shirt at the...

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera1:07

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly0:39

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO