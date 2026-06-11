Passenger Arrested After Rs 2.43 Crore Marijuana Seized At Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport Customs have made a significant drug bust, seizing marijuana worth Rs 2.43 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok, leading to his arrest under the NDPS Act.

Key Points Customs officials at Delhi airport arrested an Indian passenger for allegedly carrying marijuana.

Approximately 6.9 kg of suspected marijuana, valued at Rs 2.43 crore, was recovered from his baggage.

The passenger was arriving from Bangkok when the contraband was detected during X-ray screening.

He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Authorities are currently investigating the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics.

Customs officials have arrested an Indian passenger at the airport here after suspected marijuana valued at about Rs 2.43 crore was allegedly recovered from his baggage, officials said on Thursday.

Major Drug Seizure At Delhi Airport

The passenger coming from Bangkok was arrested on Wednesday after X-ray screening and a detailed examination of his baggage led to the recovery of eight polythene pouches containing a green-coloured narcotic substance, an official statement said.

The recovered substance weighed 6,939.5 grams. A diagnostic test conducted by the customs authorities indicated that the substance was prima facie ganja (marijuana), the statement said.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 2.43 crore, it said.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the contraband along with the packing material was seized for further investigation.

Customs authorities are probing the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics, it added.