Indira Gandhi International Airport Customs officials have successfully intercepted two major smuggling attempts, seizing a high-value Patek Philippe Aquanaut wristwatch and a significant quantity of ganja, collectively valued at over Rs 3.37 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illicit trade.

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Key Points Customs officials at IGI Airport seized a luxury Patek Philippe Aquanaut wristwatch worth Rs 94 lakh on Tuesday.

A passenger arriving from Dubai on November 11 was arrested for attempting to smuggle the high-value Swiss-made watch.

In a separate incident, nearly 7 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 2.43 crore, was intercepted at IGI Airport on November 11.

A male passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested under the NDPS Act for smuggling the suspected ganja.

The total value of the seized items in these two cases amounts to approximately Rs 3.37 crore.

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here have seized an old and used luxury wristwatch worth Rs 94 lakh and nearly 7 kg of suspected ganja valued at around Rs 2.43 crore in connection with two separate smuggling cases, officials said on Tuesday.

High-Value Smuggling Cases Uncovered

In the first case, a passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted by customs officials following suspicion and profiling.

The passenger had arrived at Terminal 3 on November 11, and during the examination, an alert was triggered when he passed through the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD), leading to the recovery of a Swiss-made "Patek Philippe Aquanaut" wristwatch, an official statement said.

The watch, valued at Rs 94 lakh, was confirmed to be genuine by a chartered engineer.

The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the watch was seized, the statement said.

In the second case, customs officials intercepted a male passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 11 following profiling.

The passenger, who had arrived at Terminal 3, was diverted for a baggage search. During the examination of his yellow trolley bag, officials recovered seven polythene pouches containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be ganja, another statement said.

The substance tested positive for ganja/marijuana and weighed 6,955 grams (net weight). Its estimated value is around Rs 2.43 crore, it said.

The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The suspected ganja, along with the concealment material and packaging, was seized.