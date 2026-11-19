Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport have made a significant drug bust, seizing 1.333 kg of amphetamine and arresting two passengers arriving from Muscat.

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Key Points Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport seized 1.333 kg of amphetamine on Thursday.

Two passengers arriving from Muscat were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The psychotropic drug was cleverly concealed in potato chip packets within crockery boxes.

The arrests were made on November 16 during a luggage inspection.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport have arrested two passengers arriving from Muscat and seized 1.333 kg of amphetamine hidden in their checked-in baggage, authorities said on Thursday.

The psychotropic drug was concealed in potato chip packets packed inside crockery boxes, officials said.

The passengers were intercepted during an inspection of their luggage on November 16.

The two have been booked under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider smuggling network.