Customs Intercepts Passengers With Rs 1.38 Crore Ganja At Delhi Airport

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok, seizing nearly 4 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.38 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

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Key Points Two Indian passengers were arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport for drug smuggling.

Customs officials seized nearly 4 kg of suspected ganja, valued at Rs 1.38 crore.

The passengers arrived from Bangkok and were intercepted based on profiling.

The contraband was found in four polythene pouches within their trolley bags.

Both individuals face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested after nearly 4 kg of suspected ganja, valued at around Rs 1.38 crore, was seized from their baggage at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Saturday.

Customs Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt

The passengers, who were travelling together, arrived at Terminal-3 on September 29 and were intercepted by Customs officers based on profiling, an official statement said.

The duo was diverted to the green channel for examination of their trolley bags, from which four polythene pouches containing suspected ganja or marijuana were recovered, the statement said.

The recovered substance weighed 3,964 gm and was valued at approximately Rs 1.38 crore, it said.

Both passengers were arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while the contraband was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act, the statement said.