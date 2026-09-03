Custodial death victim's parents try to stop CM Vijay's convoy, detained

In Chennai, a couple seeking justice for their son's custodial death was detained after attempting to breach Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's convoy, highlighting ongoing protests against alleged police misconduct.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the ongoing budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, September 2, 2026. Photograph: TN Assembly/ANI Video Grab

Key Points A couple attempted to breach Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's convoy in Chennai.

The couple were parents of a custodial death victim seeking justice.

Police detained the duo after they ran into the security perimeter.

The incident briefly slowed down the Chief Minister's vehicle.

The parents have been protesting for justice for their son, an engineering graduate who died in police custody in March.

A couple who attempted to breach Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's convoy near the Secretariat in Chennai was detained by the police, an official said on Thursday.

The couple, according to the police, were said to be the parents of a custodial death victim.

The duo attempted to break through the police security in a frantic bid to stop the chief minister's convoy, apparently to petition him.

However, the police overpowered the couple and detained them, the official said.

"They suddenly ran into the security perimeter of the chief minister's moving fleet but were immediately chased and detained by the police for questioning," the official said.

Why The Couple Targeted The CM's Convoy

Preliminary enquiry by the police reveal that the parents and relatives of a young engineering graduate of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district who allegedly died in police custody in March this year have been protesting seeking justice for him.

Due to the sudden commotion, Chief Minister Vijay's vehicle briefly slowed down as the police frisked the duo away.