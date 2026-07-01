Centre Extends N Kalaiselvi's Tenure As CSIR Director General

Discover how N Kalaiselvi, the pioneering first woman Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has received a significant tenure extension, reinforcing her leadership in Indian scientific innovation, particularly in lithium-ion battery research.

Key Points N Kalaiselvi's tenure as Director General of CSIR has been extended until February 28, 2027.

She is the first woman to hold the prestigious position of CSIR Director General.

Kalaiselvi is renowned for her significant contributions to the field of lithium-ion batteries.

Her career progression includes being the first woman scientist to head CSIR-CECRI in 2019.

Her research focuses on sustainable energy solutions, including waste-to-wealth electrodes.

The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of N Kalaiselvi as Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) till February next year. Kalaiselvi is the first woman to have been appointed to the post.

Pioneering Leadership In Indian Science

First appointed as the CSIR's chief in August 2022, she was given a two-year extension in July 2024. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Kalaiselvi as Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DG, CSIR-cum-Secretary, DSIR), for a period beyond August 7, 2026, till the date of her superannuation, that is, February 28, 2027, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Known for her work in the field of lithium-ion batteries, she has risen through the ranks in CSIR and broken the proverbial glass ceiling by becoming the first woman scientist to head the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in February 2019. Kalaiselvi had started her career in research as an entry-level scientist at the same institute. Hailing from Ambasamudram, a small town in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, her research interests include waste-to-wealth driven electrodes and electrolytes for energy storage and electrocatalytic applications.