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DRI Foils Rs 5 Crore Crystal Meth Smuggling Bid At Chennai Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 17:34 IST

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Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials successfully intercepted a Malaysian-bound passenger at Chennai International Airport, seizing 5 kg of crystal methamphetamine valued at Rs 5 crore and launching a deeper probe into the drug smuggling network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • DRI officials seized 5 kg of crystal methamphetamine, worth approximately Rs 5 crore, at Chennai International Airport.
  • The illicit drug was discovered concealed in the baggage of Sivayogeswaran Rajkumar, a passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur.
  • The operation was executed based on specific prior intelligence regarding a large consignment of narcotics.
  • Rajkumar has been formally arrested and faces legal proceedings under the NDPS Act and Customs Act.
  • Investigators are currently probing the local network and handler details to identify the masterminds behind the smuggling attempt.

DRI sleuths have seized five kgs of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore in the international market, from a Malaysian-bound passenger at the Chennai International Airport.

The passenger, identified as Sivayogeswaran Rajkumar, a resident of Batlagundu in Dindigul district, was detained at Terminal 2 of the airport on Wednesday night just before boarding an IndiGo flight (6E 1031) bound for Kuala Lumpur, officials said on Thursday.

 

How DRI Thwarted The Smuggling Attempt

According to airport sources, the operation was executed based on specific prior intelligence received by the central agency regarding an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of narcotics out of the country. Acting on the tip-off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials mounted a discreet vigil at the departure terminal.

During the check-in process at 'Island A', DRI officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid approached the airline counter staff. "The staff was instructed to clear the passenger for immigration as per routine protocol but to hold back his checked-in baggage at the counter under Customs' instructions," an official source privy to the development said.

Rajkumar had arrived at the counter with two pieces of check-in baggage. Once his check-in process was completed and he proceeded to the immigration area, a DRI team intercepted and detained him at the Departure Customs office.

Investigation Into The Drug Network

Subsequent inspection of the retained suitcase led to the discovery of four suspicious packets, weighing approximately 1.25 kg each, concealed inside. Initial testing confirmed the substance to be crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth.

The passenger has been formally arrested. He was later shifted to the DRI urban office for further interrogation and legal proceedings under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Customs Act, officials added.

Meanwhile, investigators have launched a deeper probe into the passenger's background. Since the suspect had obtained his passport from the Madurai passport office, a team is currently probing the local network and handler details to identify the masterminds behind the smuggling attempt.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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