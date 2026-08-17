Cruelty by husband, mother-in-law drove Twisha Sharma to suicide: CBI chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actor Twisha Sharma, alleging that their mental cruelty drove her to suicide.

IMAGE: Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, comes out of a court in Bhopal after a hearing in the case, on June 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law, for abetment to suicide.

The charge sheet alleges that mental cruelty inflicted by Samarth and Giribala left Twisha with no option but to take her own life.

The probe into claims of dowry demands and alleged dowry death remains open.

Twisha Sharma, a former actor and model, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

Her family had accused her in-laws of mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actor and model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, officials said on Monday.

In the charge sheet filed before a special court in Bhopal, the CBI has alleged that both Samarth and Girilbala, a former district judge, inflicted mental cruelty on Twisha, leaving her no option but to take her own life, officials said.

Allegations of Abetment to Suicide

They said the agency levelled allegations of abetment to suicide on the mother and son while keeping the probe into claims of dowry demands and alleged dowry death open.

The CBI has given factual details about the cruelty inflicted on Twisha and who did what to her, including the mental harassment she was subjected to.

"All of that made it clear that she was left with no option," Twisha's bother Ashish Sharma told reporters.

Twisha's family had accused Samarth and Giribala of mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture.

The former actor Twisha, who married Samarth last December, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

Investigation Details

It was alleged in the FIR that Samarth had taken her to AIIMS Bhopal, where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.

The doctors at AIIMS informed the police that she was brought dead to the hospital, after which a medico-legal case was registered, the FIR said.

After the initial police investigation and a second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh high court to clear critical doubts and address the family's allegations of lapses in the first performed by AIIMS Bhopal, the CBI took over the probe and arrested Samarth and Giribala.

The second autopsy was conducted on May 24 by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal.

In their statements, Twisha's family has alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of the wedding on December 9, 2025.

They levelled allegations of mental torture and domestic violence, which allegedly pushed the 33-year-old former model and actor to take the extreme step.