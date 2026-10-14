CRPF Sub-Inspector's Tragic Suicide Highlights Deeper Issues In Chhattisgarh

A Central Reserve Police Force sub-inspector's alleged suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district underscores the alarming trend of mental health challenges and deaths among police and paramilitary personnel in the state.

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Key Points A CRPF sub-inspector, Devanand Yadav, allegedly died by suicide on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at a camp in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

Yadav shot himself with his service weapon for unknown reasons and died during treatment after being shifted to Elmagunda camp in Sukma district.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances that prompted Yadav to take the extreme step.

Nearly 200 police and paramilitary personnel have died by suicide in Chhattisgarh over the past eight years due to various reasons, including family issues, alcohol addiction, and health problems.

This incident follows similar suicides by a Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable on September 30, a Sashastra Seema Bal head constable on September 14, and another CAF constable on June 8.

A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon at his unit's camp in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

Incident Details And Investigation

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Mettagudam camp, located in a forested area of Bijapur district adjoining Sukma, a police official said.

Sub-Inspector Devanand Yadav, from the CRPF's 131st battalion, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon for unknown reasons, he said.

After hearing the gunshot, fellow personnel and officers at the camp provided him immediate first aid and shifted him in a field ambulance to Elmagunda camp in Sukma district, where he died during treatment, the official said.

Yadav hailed from Karjaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, he said.

Police registered a case of unnatural death. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that prompted Yadav to take the extreme step, the official said.

After the post-mortem procedures were completed, Yadav's mortal remains were sent to his native village on Tuesday, he added.

Wider Issue Of Suicides Among Forces

The CRPF is extensively deployed in south Bastar for anti-Maoist operations. Chhattisgarh was declared free from the Maoist menace on March 31 this year.

Nearly 200 police and paramilitary personnel have died by suicide in the state over the past eight years due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, alcohol addiction and health problems, as per officials.

On September 30, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle at his unit's camp in Bijapur district.

Earlier, on September 14, a head constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly died by suicide in a similar case in Kanker district, while on June 8, a CAF constable ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon in Kondagaon district.

The Bastar region comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, Sukma, Kanker and Kondagaon.