3 CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack in J-K

3 CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack in J-K

June 12, 2019 18:13 IST

Representative image.

Terrorists on Wednesday carried out an attack on a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir killing at least three Central Reserve Police Force personnel and injuring five others including an inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said.

They said at least two terrorists attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Anantnag with automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades.

 

Three CRPF personnel died and five others injured, they said, adding the firing is still going on.

One terrorist was also killed in the gunfight.

Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was injured in the attack and has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, they said.

