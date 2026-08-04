CRPF officer shoots colleagues, then himself in Assam camp

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Nagaon district where a CRPF officer shot dead two colleagues and injured another before taking his own life, prompting an official inquiry into the camp shooting.

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Key Points A CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) killed two colleagues and injured another in Nagaon, Assam.

The ASI, Ballani Premabaram, subsequently died by suicide at the 34 Battalion camp.

The victims were identified as HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel and SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, with ASI/Mane Govind Sripul injured.

The incident occurred after Premabaram took an INSAS rifle from the Guard Room.

An inquiry has been launched by senior CRPF and police officers into the tragic event.

A CRPF officer shot his two colleagues dead and injured another before killing himself in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, the police said.

Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Paramita Sarkar told PTI that the incident took place at the 34 Battalion camp in Katimari around 7 am when ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the main gate, fired at his colleagues.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The ASI later shot himself and died at the spot, the DSP said.

"Two personnel, HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel and SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, died on the spot," Sarkar said.

Another CRPF personnel ASI/Mane Govind Sripul was injured in the incident and taken to a private hospital, she said.

Later, the injured was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the DSP said.

Senior CRPF and police officers rushed to the camp, and an inquiry into the incident was ordered, she added.

Sequence Of Events And Ongoing Investigation

Explaining the sequence of events, Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das said that ASI Premabaram, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found without his assigned weapon while he was discharging duty at the main gate of the CRPF Camp this morning.

"He subsequently took an INSAS rifle from the Guard Room and proceeded towards the rear side of the Quarter Guard, where he opened fire on Baghel, who succumbed to his injuries," Das told PTI.

Premabaram then fired at Yadav, who had come for document verification from Lucknow and the officer also died on the spot, the Assam Police SSP said.

"The ASI also fired at Sripul, causing serious injuries to him. After firing, Premabaram entered the B/171 Barrack and shot himself, resulting in his death," Das said.

The police are investigating the case along with the CRPF, he added.