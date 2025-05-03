HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CRPF jawan dismissed for concealing marriage to Pak woman

CRPF jawan dismissed for concealing marriage to Pak woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 03, 2025 19:42 IST

x

The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed from service its jawan Munir Ahmed for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman as his action was found to be detrimental to national security, official sources said Saturday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard near Dal Lake in Srinagar in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

He was "dismissed from service" under the rules that do not require conducting an enquiry, official sources told PTI.

 

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.

"His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran said.

Ahmed's marriage with Menal Khan came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed.

The two got married over a video call on May 24 last year.

A CRPF probe found the jawan had "not intimated" his wedding and her overstaying in India to the authorities concerned.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists
Before Pahalgam massacre, intel warned of attack on tourists
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
It's The Enemy's Flag. I Still Won't Step On It
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'Will It Be All-Out War? Or A Punitive Strike?'
'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'
'India wants goli ka jawab goli se'
'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai1:47

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai

PM Modi Meets Angolan President at Hyderabad House3:42

PM Modi Meets Angolan President at Hyderabad House

Tourists visit Dal Lake, enjoy scenic beauty of Srinagar2:14

Tourists visit Dal Lake, enjoy scenic beauty of Srinagar

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD