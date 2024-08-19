News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CRPF inspector killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Udhampur

CRPF inspector killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Udhampur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 19, 2024 19:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector was killed when the terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by the terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Chill area under Dudu Police Station jurisdiction of Basantgarh, the officials said.

CRPF Inspector Kuldip, belonging to the G company of the 187th battalion, was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, they said.

The Udhampur Police posted information about this incident on its official X handle.

 

"During area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries & has attained martyrdom.Operation continues," it said.

The terrorists fled the scene in the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party, the officials said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the militants.

The security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for a 'high alert' mode in view of the forthcoming three-phase assembly polls that have been announced by the Election Commission last week.

The Election Commission earlier on Friday announced the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, and the votes will be counted on October 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi Losing The Gains In Kashmir
Modi Losing The Gains In Kashmir
'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'
'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'
'Pakistan Pushing Terrorists Into Jammu'
'Pakistan Pushing Terrorists Into Jammu'
Global cricket calender 'confusing, chaotic' says WCA
Global cricket calender 'confusing, chaotic' says WCA
NC promises Art 370, autonomy, statehood resolution
NC promises Art 370, autonomy, statehood resolution
No talks yet with Champai on joining BJP: Marandi
No talks yet with Champai on joining BJP: Marandi
'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event
'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event

More like this

J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities

J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities

How Modi-Shah Defeated The Stone-Pelters

How Modi-Shah Defeated The Stone-Pelters

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances