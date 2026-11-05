CRPF Constable Shoots Self At Mizoram Governor's Residence

An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old CRPF constable allegedly died by suicide with his service rifle while on duty at the Mizoram Governor's official residence in Aizawl on Thursday.

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Key Points A 31-year-old CRPF constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle on Thursday.

The incident occurred while he was on duty at the Mizoram Governor's official residence in Aizawl.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Swami, a member of the 2023 batch of the CRPF.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and are investigating the motive behind the extreme step.

His body is expected to be transported to his native place in Jaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday.

A 31-year-old CRPF constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty at the Mizoram Governor's official residence here on Thursday, police said.

Investigation Underway Into Constable's Death

The deceased, identified as Sudhir Swami, was on duty at gate-2 of Lok Bhavan, when he allegedly shot himself at around 10 am, they said.

The motive behind the extreme step was not immediately known, police said.

Swami's body was taken to Aizawl Civil Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

His body is expected to be transported to his native place in Jaipur district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Aizawl Police Station, and an investigation is underway, they said.

Police have seized the service rifle and his mobile phone as part of the probe to ascertain the circumstances and possible motive behind the incident.

Swami, a member of the 2023 batch of the CRPF, was posted with F Company of the 225 Battalion.

He had been stationed in Mizoram for around a year.