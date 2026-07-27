CRPF backs jawans amid CJP protest action probe, warns against excesses

The CRPF top brass underlined that any decision made by the troops and ground officers in the interest of the nation, the force and for the bona fide discharge of their duties will have the headquarters' support.

IMAGE: Security personnel carry out Lathi charge to disperse the protesters during CJP protest, in New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top brass of Central Reserve Police Force assured the force's jawans and officers that any decision they made for the "bona fide" discharge of their duties in the recent past will have their support, officials said on Monday.

Key Points The message comes in the backdrop of the CRPF headquarters asking the RAF to inquire into allegations that its personnel used disproportionate force and fired pellet guns during recent student protests in Delhi.

Officials reiterated that a formal Court of Inquiry will begin once the RAF/CRPF probe establishes that the troops' actions last week in Delhi were unjustified or violated standard operating procedures.

The probe is specifically taking into account about 9-10 allegations depicted against RAF/CRPF personnel in multiple social media videos and press reports, in addition to instances where a few jawans were left stranded and attacked by miscreants.

A communication in this regard has been sent to the field formations of the country's largest paramilitary force, which handles various internal security duties including riot and crowd control.

The message comes in the backdrop of the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters asking the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to inquire into allegations that its personnel used disproportionate force and fired pellet guns during recent student protests in Delhi, including charges of firing pellet guns on July 20 during the 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Officials told PTI that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters has "lauded" the endurance and patience exhibited by the personnel while discharging their duties during the difficult situation they faced recently.

The message did not specify the time frame.

The top brass underlined and stressed that any decision made by the troops and ground officers in the interest of the nation, the force and for the bona fide discharge of their duties will have the headquarters' support, the officials said.

Needless to say, any reckless or unjustified action by the personnel will face disciplinary action as stipulated in the CRPF's rules and law of the CRPF, the officials added.

Officials reiterated that a formal Court of Inquiry (CoI) will begin once the RAF/CRPF probe establishes that the troops' actions last week in Delhi were unjustified or violated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Now, since agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Hq (headquarters)," CRPF director general (DG) G P Singh said.

He was asked whether the force had determined if any pellet guns were used against protestors on July 20.

The over a month-long student protest by the CJP over the NEET examination question paper leak ended last week after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post, acceding to the main demand of the protestors.

Officials said the ongoing probe is "comprehensively" examining the conduct of the RAF and CRPF jawans, field company commanders, and some superior officers, and is recording their statements in this context.

The probe is specifically taking into account about 9-10 allegations depicted against RAF/CRPF personnel in multiple social media videos and press reports, in addition to instances where a few jawans were left stranded and attacked by miscreants.

The officials said they are examining the circumstances under which pellet guns and shock batons were reportedly used.

They said the decision to use a weapon of choice rests solely with the jawan on the ground, but that decision must be justified and based on rationale.