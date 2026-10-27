How Punjab Police Dismantled Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Module

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a significant cross-border arms smuggling module, leading to three arrests and the recovery of 10 sophisticated foreign-made pistols intended for criminal elements.

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Key Points Punjab Police's CI wing, Amritsar, dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module.

Three individuals, Daljit Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Arshdeep Singh, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police recovered 10 foreign-made .30 bore pistols and magazines from the accused.

The arrested individuals were in contact with a foreign-based handler using encrypted platforms.

The weapons were intended for supply to criminal elements via an organised distribution network.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, has dismantled an illegal cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of three individuals and recovered 10 foreign-made sophisticated .30 bore pistols along with magazines from their possession.

Key Arrests And Recoveries

Those arrested have been identified as Daljit Singh, Gurjant Singh and Arshdeep Singh. Apart from recovering pistols, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle being used for transporting the illegal weapons, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler, who was utilising encrypted communication platforms to evade police surveillance and facilitating illegal arms consignments.

The weapons were to be supplied to criminal elements through an organised distribution network, the DGP added.

Unravelling The Smuggling Network

Sharing operational details, Yadav stated that CI Amritsar teams had received specific intelligence that suspects Daljit Singh and Arshdeep Singh, accompanied by their accomplice Gurjant Singh, had retrieved a fresh drone-dropped cache of firearms in the Ramdas sector, and were travelling on a black motorcycle toward the Verka Bypass in Amritsar to execute the delivery to another party.

Acting swiftly, CI Amritsar teams conducted a raid and intercepted the trio near the Fatehgarh Shukarchak under-bridge on the Verka Bypass and recovered 10 foreign-made .30 bore pistols along with magazines from their possession, he said.

The DGP informed that further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.