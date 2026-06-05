Punjab Police Bust Major Cross-Border Arms, Drugs, Hawala Network

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cross-border illegal arms, drugs, and hawala network, apprehending six individuals and seizing significant contraband, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police unearthed a major cross-border illegal arms, drugs, and hawala network, apprehending six individuals.

Four accused adults and two juveniles, including an Afghan national, have been arrested in connection with the network.

Recoveries include 1.035 kg heroin, five sophisticated pistols, two live cartridges, and Rs 5 lakh in drug money.

The network allegedly used social media platforms to procure and distribute consignments from foreign-based associates.

Punjab Police reiterate their firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, illegal arms, hawala operations, and organised crime.

A cross-border illegal arms, drugs and hawala network has been unearthed in Punjab, and four accused, and two juveniles have been apprehended, a top officer said on Friday. An Afghan national is among those arrested.

Punjab Police Bust Illegal Network

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said the Amritsar Commissionerate Police also recovered 1.035 kg heroin, five sophisticated pistols, two live cartridges, and Rs 5 lakh drug money.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused, in connivance with foreign-based associates, were allegedly procuring consignments of illegal arms and narcotics through social media platforms and distributing them on the directions of their overseas handlers. One of the arrested accused is an Afghan national," the DGP said on X.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates involved in the network, and ascertain further recoveries, he said.

The DGP said Punjab police remains firmly committed to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, illegal arms, hawala operations, and organised crime.