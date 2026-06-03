Punjab Police Uncovers Major Cross-Border Arms And Drug Smuggling Network

Amritsar police have successfully dismantled a major cross-border illegal arms and drug smuggling module, arresting two individuals and seizing over 2 kg of heroin and six sophisticated pistols, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illicit trafficking in Punjab.

Key Points Amritsar police busted a significant cross-border illegal arms and drug smuggling module.

Two individuals, Sukhdev Singh and Harjinder Singh, both habitual offenders, were arrested.

Authorities recovered over 2 kg of heroin and six sophisticated pistols, including Glock and .30 bore models.

The accused allegedly received consignments of drugs and weapons via drones from across the border.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify more members and establish linkages within the network.

Amritsar police busted a cross-border illegal arms and drug smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and recovery of over 2 kg heroin and six sophisticated pistols along with 12 live cartridges, said Punjab DGP on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukh (23), a resident of village Chicha in Amritsar, and Harjinder Singh alias Jinder (37), a resident of village Lodhi Gujjar in Amritsar.

Details Of The Arrested Accused

Both arrested accused are habitual offenders with criminal cases relating to kidnapping and illegal possession of arms registered against them, he said.

The recovered pistols include one .30 bore (made in China), two 9MM Glock pistols (made in Austria), one 9MM Glock pistol (made in USA) and two .30 bore pistols (made in Turkey).

Cross-Border Drone Smuggling Network

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with cross-border smugglers and were allegedly receiving consignments of heroin and weapons via drones from across the border for further distribution to criminal elements in Punjab.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to identify other members associated with the network.

Operational Details And Recoveries

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team first apprehended Sukhdev and recovered heroin from his possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was actively involved in drug smuggling and had procured the heroin consignment for further distribution, he said.

He said that during further investigation, police arrested another accused, Harjinder, and recovered four pistols from his possession.

Based on the disclosure statement made by Harjinder, police recovered two additional pistols from a location pinpointed by him, he added.

The CP said that Sukhdev was also wanted in a case registered at Police Station Chheharta, in which his four associates had earlier been arrested with the recovery of seven pistols and 12 live cartridges.