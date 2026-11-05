How A Crocodile Attack Saved A Woman From Suicide

Discover how a woman's suicide attempt in Karnataka's Kumaradhara river took an unexpected turn when a crocodile attack led to her dramatic rescue by police and locals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A woman attempted suicide by jumping into the Kumaradhara river on Wednesday night.

While in the river, she was attacked and bitten by a crocodile, sustaining minor injuries.

Her screams for help alerted lodge employees, who then informed the Subrahmanya police.

Police and local residents successfully rescued the woman from the river.

After receiving first aid and counselling, the woman was sent home with her family.

A woman allegedly jumped into the Kumaradhara river in this district in an attempt to die by suicide and was rescued by police and local people after a crocodile attacked her, police said.

Dramatic River Rescue

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near the Kumaradhara bridge at Kukke Subrahmanya, they said.

The woman, reportedly distressed over personal issues, jumped into the river with the intention of ending her life. While she was in the water, a crocodile bit her, causing minor injuries, according to the police.

The woman screamed for help following the attack, a senior police officer said.

Employees of a nearby lodge heard her cries and alerted the Subrahmanya police, he said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and, managed to pull the woman out of the river and bring her to safety with the assistance of local people.

She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she received first aid.

The police contacted her family members and, after counselling her, sent her home with them. No complaint has been registered. The police have withheld her identity at the request of her family, the police said.