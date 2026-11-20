Critically injured seven-week-old elephant calf Raja, suffering from a fractured femur and multiple health complications, has been airlifted from Assam to Vantara's specialised animal hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for urgent, life-saving treatment and rehabilitation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven-week-old elephant calf Raja, born with a fractured right femur, was airlifted from Assam to Vantara in Jamnagar for emergency treatment.

Raja's condition deteriorated due to the injury, lack of maternal milk, and complications like bacterial infection and liver stress.

The air transfer, supported by Anant Ambani, was chosen over a 2,500 km road journey due to the calf's fragile condition.

Vantara's team has provided round-the-clock care, including plaster cast, milk replacement, and hydrotherapy, but advanced hospital care is now critical.

Raja is expected to require lifelong veterinary care and monitoring due to the severity of his injury and early complications.

A seven-week-old Asian elephant calf suffering from a fractured thigh bone and multiple medical complications is being airlifted from Assam to Vantara's specialised animal hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for emergency treatment, as veterinarians seek to stabilise his condition and improve his chances of survival.

Raja's Critical Condition And Initial Care

The calf, named Raja, was born on October 2 in Gogamukh, Assam, with a complete fracture of his right femur, the large bone in his hind leg.

After seven weeks of treatment and round-the-clock monitoring at his owner's residence in Pohumara, his condition has deteriorated to the point where intensive hospital care is considered necessary, Vantara said in a statement on Friday.

The approximately four-hour flight from Guwahati to Jamnagar has been arranged with the support of Anant Ambani, founder of Vantara. The organisation described it as the third such elephant airlift in India made possible by Ambani.

A road journey of more than 2,500 km was considered unsuitable given the calf's age, fragile condition and need to keep his injured leg immobilised.

"Raja came into this world with a broken leg, but never a broken spirit. For seven weeks, he has fought with a courage far bigger than his tiny body. Now it is our turn to carry him. With Shri Anant Ambani's compassion and support, a journey that would take days by road will take just hours by air, and at Vantara, we will give him every chance to stand, to walk, and one day to run," said Vivaan Karani, Chief Executive Officer of Vantara.

The Airlift Operation To Jamnagar

Raja was born to an 11-year-old elephant, who was herself young and inexperienced. According to Vantara, the mother became frightened and anxious following the birth and kicked the newborn, resulting in a complete fracture of his right femur on his first day.

The injury left the calf unable to stand or bear weight on his legs. He also did not receive his mother's colostrum or milk, which provides newborn elephants with essential nutrition and immune protection.

The calf's owner and caregivers subsequently sought specialised veterinary assistance from Vantara. Its rapid response team reached Raja on October 8.

X-rays revealed a complete overriding fracture, in which the broken ends of the bone had shifted past each other and lost their normal alignment.

The veterinary team initially stabilised the injured limb using a plaster cast and supportive bandaging. A sling was also used to help the calf stand while reducing pressure on the fractured leg.

As Raja could not receive his mother's milk, the team introduced a specially formulated milk replacement and provided feeding bottles and instructions to his caregivers.

On October 10, he was moved to his owner's residence in Pohumara, where Vantara's veterinary personnel continued treatment and round-the-clock monitoring. A hydrotherapy pond was also constructed near his resting area to encourage movement and muscle strengthening without placing weight on the injured limb.

Mounting Complications And Intensive Treatment

Raja's condition has been complicated by the absence of maternal milk, restricted mobility and the physical stress associated with his injury.

According to Vantara, he developed diarrhoea and tested positive for a Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterial infection. He also experienced recurring episodes of low blood glucose, while blood tests showed elevated liver markers indicating liver stress.

Prolonged periods of lying down resulted in pressure sores on his head. The calf has also developed an umbilical hernia and generalised weakness.

The veterinary team has administered targeted antibiotics, intravenous fluids, liver-support medication, vitamins, minerals and probiotics. Treatment has also included wound management and specialised nutritional support.

Despite these interventions, his condition remains serious, and veterinarians believe that continued treatment at home is no longer sufficient.

Specialised Air Transfer And Future Care

Vantara said Raja now requires advanced diagnostic facilities, continuous clinical monitoring, specialist orthopaedic intervention and a structured programme of nutrition and rehabilitation.

The air transfer has been organised to minimise physical stress and movement of the fractured limb.

Raja is travelling in a specially designed crate sized to his body, with the injured leg secured and supported. The enclosure has been lined with deep, soft bedding to cushion him during takeoff, flight and landing and protect his existing pressure sores.

A dedicated team of veterinarians, veterinary assistants and caregivers is accompanying him throughout the journey.

His heart rate, breathing, body temperature, hydration and blood glucose levels will be monitored continuously. Fluids, medication and milk feeds have also been arranged for the flight.

The airlift is intended to reduce the journey to a few hours, compared with several days by road, limiting the risks associated with prolonged transportation for a medically fragile animal.

On arrival in Jamnagar, Raja will be admitted to Vantara's elephant hospital for a comprehensive diagnostic assessment and further treatment.

Long-Term Prognosis And Vantara's Commitment

The planned care includes pain management, medication, mobility therapy and nutritional rehabilitation, alongside continued monitoring of the fracture and associated medical complications.

Given the severity of the injury and the complications arising from his early condition, Vantara said the calf is expected to require lifelong veterinary care and monitoring. The organisation has committed to providing that support.

The immediate priority will be to stabilise his overall health, manage the infection and other complications, and assess the prospects for healing of the fractured femur.

For a calf that has been unable to stand independently since birth, the longer-term challenge will be restoring mobility while managing the risks associated with prolonged immobility and a complex orthopaedic injury.