Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's vision for a cooperative and rules-based Indo-Pacific at the ASEAN-India summit, proposing key initiatives to strengthen regional connectivity, security, and people-to-people ties.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group picture with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos and other visiting dignitaries of the 49th ASEAN Summit during the gala dinner hosted by the President, held under the theme "Navigating the Future" at the Philippine International Convention Centre, in Manila, November 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Prime Minister Modi advocated for a free, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, stressing cooperation over competition at the ASEAN-India summit on Tuesday.

India proposed nine initiatives, including a long-term maritime plan, free e-visas for ASEAN tourists, and technical exchanges in civil nuclear energy.

Modi highlighted India's Act East policy, which has given renewed momentum to ties, expanding into digital technology, defence, and space.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on disaster management, including enhanced early warning systems and humanitarian assistance.

The partnership is set to celebrate 35 years of ties and five years of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027.

India believes in a free, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific and its future depends on "cooperation, and not competition", Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of the 11-nation grouping ASEAN on Tuesday against the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military muscle-flexing in the region.

PM Modi's Vision For A Rules-Based Indo-Pacific

At the annual ASEAN-India summit, the prime minister proposed nine initiatives, including a long-term maritime plan to boost connectivity and ensure seafarers' security, free e-visas for tourists from the bloc's member nations, cooperation on mining and critical minerals, and a framework for technical exchanges in the civil nuclear energy sector.

In his remarks, Modi underlined the importance New Delhi attaches to its comprehensive strategic partnership with the ASEAN and affirmed the two sides should work for peace, stability and predictability in the region and beyond.

The prime minister said the partnership assumed a new dimension in view of the global uncertainties, as he noted that India's Act East policy has given a renewed momentum to the two-way ties.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

"Over the past few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability," Modi said.

In this context, he said, this year's theme for the summit, "Navigating Our Future, Together", holds special significance.

"Together, India and ASEAN represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. That is why it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation," Modi said.

"We have both the capabilities and the shared resolve to achieve this. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability," said the prime minister.

Key Initiatives For Enhanced Cooperation

Alluding to the importance of technology for the future of the world, Modi emphasised that India and ASEAN should not just be consumers of technologies, but should co-create them and work together to skill our people.

The prime minister said India and ASEAN have both the strength and the resolve, and together, they can make this region a symbol of peace and stability

"We firmly believe that India's growth and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, both the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 can help us turn our shared aspirations into reality," he said.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation on disaster management, including through enhanced early warning systems, sharing of satellite and meteorological data, joint preparedness exercises and rapid deployment of humanitarian assistance.

Strengthening India-ASEAN Strategic Partnership

The prime minister said both sides have given new impetus to the partnership in the last 12 years and "we must shape the future of our region" now.

"Now, together, we must give a new direction to the future of our region. India's commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality in this partnership has been, and will remain, unwavering," he said.

It was Modi's 13th interaction with ASEAN leaders in this format.

"Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and greater depth to India-ASEAN relations," he said. "Our partnership has now expanded beyond our shared culture and heritage, acquiring new dimensions in areas such as digital technology, defence and space."

Listing outcomes of two-way collaborations since 2014, Modi said over 100 initiatives were undertaken to strengthen people-to-people ties, and that nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects were launched.

"Since 2014, we have undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided over 10,000 skill-building scholarships," said the prime minister.

"Today, direct flights between India and nine ASEAN countries, along with growing tourism, are further evidence of our close ties," he added.

The prime minister noted that 2027 will be a special year for India-ASEAN relationship, when the two sides will be celebrating 35 years of their ties and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Modi's proposals included one on a joint cyber forensics training programme to build capacity in the region and another on ASEAN-India technical exchanges in nuclear energy.

To strengthen people-to-people and youth engagement, the prime minister suggested an ASEAN-India Youth Connect initiative involving a youth summit, young parliamentarian exchanges and start-up hackathons.

Evolution Of India-ASEAN Dialogue Relations

The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992. This graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and summit level partnership in 2002. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012.

The 11 member countries of the ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

The two-way relations between India and ASEAN have been on a significant upswing in the last few years with focus being on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

The Philippines is hosting the annual ASEAN summit and related meetings in Manila in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.