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Patna Police Rescue Kidnapped Youth, Criminal Killed In Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 12:49 IST

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In a dramatic rescue operation in Patna, one criminal was killed and two police personnel were injured during an exchange of fire while saving a kidnapped youth, highlighting the ongoing efforts against organised crime in Bihar.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • One criminal was killed and two police personnel were injured during an exchange of fire in Patna.
  • The incident occurred during a police operation to rescue a kidnapped youth in Manichak village.
  • Police retaliated after criminals fired upon them, leading to the death of accused Md Haider.
  • The deceased criminal, Md Haider, had a prior murder record and had recently been released from jail.
  • The kidnapped youth was rescued, and raids are ongoing to apprehend other absconding criminals involved.

A man, accused of being involved in criminal activities, was killed and two police personnel were injured in an exchange of fire during the rescue of a kidnapped youth in Bihar's Patna district, an officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Manichak village under the Masaurhi Police Station limits on Friday evening when a police team reached there to rescue the youth from alleged kidnappers, he said.

 

Police Encounter Details And Rescue Operation

"Acting on information that a group of "4-6 criminals" had allegedly kidnapped the youth, assaulted him and were planning to kill him, a police team reached the village. The accused fired at the police team once they noticed our personnel, and the policemen retaliated," Patna (City) SP Parichay Kumar told reporters.

Additional SHO Rahul Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while ASI Sanjay suffered injury to his hand, he said.

"When the police fired back in self-defence, a criminal named Md Haider was injured," the SP said.

Haider succumbed to his injury at a hospital in the city, the officer said.

The injured policemen are undergoing treatment at Patna AIIMS, and their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

"The youth was rescued and later told investigators that he had been lured to the location on the pretext of buying a mobile phone through an online platform," Kumar said.

The SP said the deceased had a criminal record and had been jailed in a murder case registered in Masaurhi before being released around three to four months ago.

Raids are underway to arrest those who remain absconding in connection with the kidnapping of the youth, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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