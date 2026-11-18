Jharkhand police successfully apprehended four members of a criminal gang in Palamu district who were planning to extort money from a road construction company, recovering arms and ammunition.

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Key Points Four members of a criminal gang were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday.

The arrests occurred as the gang planned to extort money from a road construction company.

Police apprehended the Rahul Dubey gang members at Mangardaha Ghati on Tuesday night.

Authorities recovered two pistols, 12 live cartridges, magazines, and empty cartridges from the suspects.

Four members of a criminal gang were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Gang Planned Extortion From Construction Firm

Superintendent of Police Kapil Chaudhary said the arrests were made when the criminals were planning to extort money from a road construction company.

The arrested criminals had a plan to open fire at the temporary camp of the construction firm to extort money, SP said.

Police had cordoned off the Mangardaha Ghati and arrested four members of Rahul Dubey gang when they were conspiring at Mangardaha ghati under Chainpur police station limits to target the company's camp office to extort money on Tuesday night.

Police recovered two pistols, 12 live cartridges, magazines and empty cartridges from their possession.