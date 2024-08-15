Crimes against women should be...: Modi amid Kolkata rape case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday underscored the need to widely publicise punishments given for atrocities against women so that there is a fear of consequence, his comments coming in the backdrop of the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

IMAGE: People hold posters during a vigil condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, on a street in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi expressed profound concern over incidents of rape and violence against women.

"Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment given to those who commit such demonic acts," Modi said, stressing the need for societal introspection and creating fear of consequences among perpetrators.

"Today, from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters, and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said.

He also said such disturbing incidents continue to occur.

The fear of punishment must be struck among the perpetrators, he said. "Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged."

Addressing the issue of advancements in women 's rights, Modi discussed the extension of paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

"The extension of paid maternity leave is not just about respect for women but also about making thoughtful decisions to ensure that the child in a mother's care becomes an exemplary citizen," he said.

He underscored that this change reflects a compassionate and constitutional approach to supporting working mothers and their children.

He celebrated the inclusion of approximately 10 crore new women in self-help groups, highlighting their growing role in family decision-making and broader social change.

"We are proud to see that women are becoming economically self-reliant. When women become self-reliant, they participate in family decision-making processes, which will ensure significant social transformation," he said.

Modi drew a parallel between the global success of Indian CEOs and the achievements of these women. "While our CEOs gain global recognition, one crore women are becoming Lakhpati Didis".

Modi said the government has allocated between Rs 10 and 20 lakh to these groups with a total of Rs 9 lakh crore provided in support so far.

The prime minister highlighted the government's efforts in promoting a "women-led development model" across various sectors, including innovation, employment, and entrepreneurship.