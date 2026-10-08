Jammu Siblings Charged In Alleged Visa Fraud By Unregistered Consultancy

The Jammu Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two siblings for allegedly running an unregistered consultancy and committing visa fraud by issuing fake job offers for Australian work visas.

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Key Points The Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against siblings Poonam Sharma and Akash Sharma in an alleged visa fraud case in Jammu.

The siblings operated Futuristic Education Consultancy, which was unregistered after March 31, 2015, luring unemployed youth with promises of overseas employment.

A complainant, Jaspal Singh, alleged he paid Rs 2.30 lakh for a fake Australian work visa for his son, receiving a fraudulent job offer letter.

The investigation revealed alleged fraudulent activities, including providing a fake job offer purportedly from "Drillfit Energy Queensland, Australia".

The chargesheet was filed under various sections of the RPC and Emigration Act, 1983, relating to an FIR registered in 2026.

The Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two siblings in an alleged visa fraud case involving a consultancy firm based in Janipur here, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered after Jaspal Singh of Digiana alleged he paid the accused Rs 2.30 lakh by cheque to secure an Australian work visa for his son, according to officials.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

Investigators found that the accused, Poonam Sharma, allegedly provided a fake job offer letter purportedly issued by "Drillfit Energy Queensland, Australia" to induce the complainant to pay the money.

The investigation by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma revealed alleged fraudulent activities by Futuristic Education Consultancy, run by the accused siblings, Poonam Sharma and Akash Sharma, both residents of Janipur.

Unauthorised Operations And Charges

Records obtained from the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, showed that the consultancy was registered only up to March 31, 2015, and allegedly operated thereafter without valid authorisation or renewal, they said.

The investigation further revealed that Akash operated the unauthorised consultancy as its proprietor, while Poonam allegedly acted as an agent, luring unemployed youth with promises of overseas employment, officials said.

The Crime Branch said it completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet before the court of the 13th Financial Commissioner, Jammu.

The chargesheet relates to an FIR registered in 2026 under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 of the RPC (causing disappearance of evidence), as well as Sections 10 (Prohibition on emigration of certain persons) and 24 (penalties) of the Emigration Act, 1983.