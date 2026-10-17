Chargesheet Filed In Kishtwar Rape And Death Case

The Special Investigation Team has filed a chargesheet against 15 individuals in the tragic Kishtwar case involving the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl, highlighting the swift progress of the investigation.

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Key Points The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against 15 accused on Saturday.

The case involves the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The tribal girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault by a teacher in her school over months.

She died following an alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy in the Chatroo area on August 20.

The chargesheet was filed within 60 days of the SIT taking over the investigation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against 15 accused in connection with the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said on Saturday.

Kishtwar Case: Chargesheet Filed

The tribal girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault by a teacher in her school over months, resulting in her pregnancy. She died following an alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy in the Chatroo area on August 20.

The chargesheet was filed within 60 days of the SIT taking over the investigation, the official said.