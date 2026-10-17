Home  » News » Chargesheet Filed In Kishtwar Rape And Death Case

Chargesheet Filed In Kishtwar Rape And Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 17, 2026 21:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

The Special Investigation Team has filed a chargesheet against 15 individuals in the tragic Kishtwar case involving the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl, highlighting the swift progress of the investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against 15 accused on Saturday.
  • The case involves the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
  • The tribal girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault by a teacher in her school over months.
  • She died following an alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy in the Chatroo area on August 20.
  • The chargesheet was filed within 60 days of the SIT taking over the investigation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against 15 accused in connection with the alleged rape and death of a 15-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said on Saturday.

Kishtwar Case: Chargesheet Filed

The tribal girl was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault by a teacher in her school over months, resulting in her pregnancy. She died following an alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy in the Chatroo area on August 20.

 

The chargesheet was filed within 60 days of the SIT taking over the investigation, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kishtwarrape casechargesheetjammu kashmirsit investigation

More From Rediff

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!
India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors

India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors
Yeh Jeevan Hai... Well Done Appa!!

Yeh Jeevan Hai... Well Done Appa!!

Related Stories

J&K Government Dismisses Teacher In Kishtwar Rape And Death Case

J&K Government Dismisses Teacher In Kishtwar Rape And Death Case

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas