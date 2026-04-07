Cricket Match Argument Turns Deadly: Youth Murdered Over Run Dispute

A heated argument over a single run in a local cricket match in Visakhapatnam tragically escalated into murder, highlighting the dangers of escalating sports disputes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A youth was allegedly murdered in Visakhapatnam after a heated argument over a single run during a local cricket match.

The initial dispute was resolved by the umpire, but tensions flared up again later in the day.

The accused, K Kishore, allegedly stabbed Ajit, the umpire's brother, in the chest during a subsequent altercation.

Ajit succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the fatal cricket-related dispute.

A youth has been allegedly murdered over a dispute involving a single run during a cricket match between two local teams near a private land here, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to police, a heated argument broke out between players over one run during the match on Sunday, which was initially resolved when the umpire of the match, Chiranjeevi, intervened.

Later in the evening, the accused K Kishore (26) attacked Ajit (23), brother of the umpire, and stabbed him in the chest with a knife following another altercation over the same issue, the official told PTI.

Kishore, a private photographer, had earlier argued with the umpire over the disputed run before tensions briefly subsided, police said.

However, when the two sides encountered each other again later in the day, the argument escalated into a physical fight, leading to the fatal attack, said the official.

The victim, Ajit, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, police added. Meanwhile, police have registered a case.