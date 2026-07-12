Indian crew member missing after Iran attacks container ship in Strait of Hormuz

Tensions in the Gulf have sharply escalated after a Cyprus-flagged container ship was allegedly attacked and set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting India to condemn the incident and the United States to launch a fresh round of retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets.

IMAGE: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 9, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points India has condemned the attack on the Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz, where one Indian crew member is missing.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week, targeting approximately 140 sites including missile and drone facilities.

The US strikes aim to degrade Iran's capability to target commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice' and launched retaliatory attacks on several Gulf nations.

The escalating confrontation has heightened concerns about maritime security and global energy supplies through the vital shipping lane.

India on Sunday condemned the attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman in which one Indian crew member went missing, even as the United States launched a fresh round of strikes against Iran over the incident that has further heightened tensions in the Gulf.

India's Response and Rescue Efforts

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board the container vessel GFS Galaxy have been rescued, while the whereabouts of one Indian crew member remain unknown.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while one Indian national is reportedly missing," the MEA said.

It said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

The ministry described the repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region as 'deeply worrisome' and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions.

It also urged the conclusion of ongoing diplomatic negotiations and stressed that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, while free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways should be restored in accordance with international law.

US Retaliatory Strikes and Regional Tensions

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) alleged that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the GFS Galaxy while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the vessel suffered a major onboard fire and 'significant engine room damage', leaving it unable to continue its voyage.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), overseen by the British military, said the crew abandoned the burning ship after the attack.

The vessel had been sailing along a route close to the Omani coastline commonly used by commercial ships to avoid Iranian territorial waters.

The US military said it launched its third round of strikes against Iran this week, targeting around 140 sites, including missile and drone launch facilities, ammunition depots and communication infrastructure, in response to the attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed some vessels had ignored its warnings and said one ship was struck after failing to alter its course.

Tehran also announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice', while retaliatory attacks triggered missile alerts across several Gulf countries, raising fresh concerns over maritime security and global energy supplies.