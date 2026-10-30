Four Arrested For Rs 1.90 Lakh Credit Card Reward Points Scam

Gurugram police have apprehended four individuals from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme that swindled a resident out of Rs 1.90 lakh using a deceptive credit card reward points link.

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Key Points Four men were arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly duping a Gurugram resident of Rs 1.90 lakh.

The victim received a fraudulent link promising to help redeem credit card reward points, leading to the unauthorized withdrawal of funds on July 24.

The defrauded amount was traced to a bank account opened by one of the accused, Alok Kumar, who received a commission.

The accused were produced before a city court on Thursday, with one granted one-day police remand and the others sent to judicial custody.

Four men allegedly duped a Gurugram resident of Rs 1.90 lakh by sending him a fraudulent link on the pretext of helping him redeem his credit card reward points, police said on Friday.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

The four accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and are being questioned, they added.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint on July 24, stating that he had received a link promising to help him redeem his credit card reward points. After accessing the link, cyber fraudsters fraudulently withdrew Rs 1.90 lakh from his bank account.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of law at the Cyber Crime Police Station East.

Acting on the complaint, a police team arrested the four accused from Uttar Pradesh.

They were identified as Alok Kumar and Shailendra Singh alias Nittu, both from Jhansi district, Krishna Kant alias Priyanshu Rajput and Saurabh Ali, both residents of Jalaun district, police said.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the defrauded amount was transferred to a bank account opened in the name of Alok Kumar. He had provided his bank account to Shailendra Singh alias Nittu and Krishna Kant in exchange for a commission of Rs 8,000. The two accused subsequently handed over the bank account to Saurabh Ali on a commission basis," a senior police officer said.

All four accused were produced before a city court on Thursday. The court granted one-day police remand of Saurabh Ali, while the remaining three were sent to judicial custody, the officer added.