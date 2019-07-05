Crabs caused leakage in Tiware dam: Maha minister

July 05, 2019 10:10 IST

IMAGE: A view of the Tiware dam which breached following incessant rains, in Ratnagiri. Photograph: PTI Photo

Maharashtra water conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 19 people, was due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causing leakage.

"There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate," Sawant told media persons in Mumbai.

On being asked if the construction was weak, the minister said that he came to know the shoddy construction work from the farmers and villagers of the area.

National Disaster Response Force has recovered 18 dead bodies so far from the dam, which breached in Ratnagiri district on June 3, creating a flood-like situation downstream.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered an inquiry in the matter which will be helmed by a Special Investigation Team under a secretary rank official.

Nineteen bodies were recovered till Friday after the dam breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages.

Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away.

Two National Disaster Response Force were deployed for relief operations.

Bhendwadi area is also affected due to this incident which falls under Tiware Gram Panchayat.